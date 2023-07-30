FILE - Nate Coulter, executive director of the Central Arkansas Library System (CALS), looks at a book in the main branch of the public library in downtown Little Rock, Ark., on May 23, 2023. Arkansas is temporarily blocked from enforcing a law that would have allowed criminal charges against librarians and booksellers for providing “harmful” materials to minors, a federal judge ruled Saturday, July 29. (AP Photo/Katie Adkins, File)
Sports

Kahleah Copper scores 24, Marina Mabrey adds 23 as Sky beat Mercury 104-85

 
CHICAGO (AP) — Kahleah Copper scored 24 points on 9-of-11 shooting, Marina Mabrey hit four 3-pointers and finished with 23 points and the Chicago Sky beat the Phoenix Mercury 104-85 Sunday.

Courtney Williams made 9 of 13 from the field, scored 19 points and had nine assists and Alanna Smith added 10 points for Chicago (10-15). Robyn Parks, a 31-year-old rookie who went undrafted out of VCU in 2014, hit four 3-pointers and scored 14 points — both career highs.

Mabrey and Copper hit back-to-back 3-pointers to cap a 9-0 run that made it 20-8 midway through the first quarter. Phoenix, which led for just 43 seconds, twice trimmed its deficit to six points but got no closer. Williams hit a 3-pointer that made it 64-53 with 8:34 left in the third quarter and the Sky led by double figures the rest of the way.

Diana Taurasi, who missed the Mercury’s last three games (quad/toe), hit five 3-pointers and scored 24 points. The 41-year-old three-time WNBA champion is just 47 points shy of 10,000 for her illustrious career, which includes 14 All-WNBA selections (10 first team) and two Finals MVPs (2009, 2014). Tina Thompson (7,488), Tamika Catchings (7,380) and Tina Charles (7,115) are the only other players to score at least 7,000 career points.

Chicago scored 32 points off 16 Phoenix turnovers.

Michaela Onyenwere scored 18 points and Megan Gustafson added 17 and eight rebounds for the Mercury (6-18), who have lost three consecutive games.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports