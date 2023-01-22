Man rescued, 4 firefighters hurt in Meriden house fire

MERIDEN, Conn. (AP) — Firefighters rescued an unconscious man from the third floor of a burning home in Meriden on Saturday, carrying him down a 35-foot (10.6-meter) ladder after firefighters were unable to reach him inside, authorities said.

The man was taken to Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx for hyperbaric treatment and was listed Sunday in critical but stable condition, Meriden Deputy Fire Chief Ryan Dunn told the Hartford Courant .

Four firefighters were also taken to hospitals. Two sustained burns while attempting to reach the man amid heavy fire inside the home. Two were treated for smoke inhalation and cardiac exertion. All four have been released.

The fire started around 4 p.m. in a three-story, multi-family home at the corner of Broad Street and Bunker Avenue. Bystanders broke down a door and were helping other residents to safety when firefighters arrived.