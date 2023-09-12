Biden impeachment inquiry
Aaron Rodgers injury
Apple’s iPhone 15
New England severe weather
Hillary Clinton
Sports

Messi sits out Argentina’s World Cup qualifying match at Bolivia

Argentina's Lionel Messi walks after national soccer team practice in La Paz, Bolivia, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. Argentina will face Bolivia for a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup 2026, in La Paz, on Tuesday (AP Photo/Juan Karita)
1 of 2 | 

Argentina’s Lionel Messi walks after national soccer team practice in La Paz, Bolivia, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. Argentina will face Bolivia for a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup 2026, in La Paz, on Tuesday (AP Photo/Juan Karita)
A soccer fan holds a picture of Argentina's soccer star Lionel Messi as she waits for the arrival of the Argentina national soccer team, at the airport in El Alto, Bolivia, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. Argentina will face Bolivia for a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup 2026. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)
2 of 2 | 

A soccer fan holds a picture of Argentina’s soccer star Lionel Messi as she waits for the arrival of the Argentina national soccer team, at the airport in El Alto, Bolivia, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. Argentina will face Bolivia for a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup 2026. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)
 
Share

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Lionel Messi will sit out Argentina’s World Cup qualifying match in Bolivia on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old Inter Miami star was neither in the starting lineup for the World Cup champions nor on the bench.

The Argentinian soccer association has not specified why its team captain is out, though Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said Sunday that Messi had left the match against Ecuador last week complaining of fatigue.

Messi did not train with the team on Monday.

Other news
Italy's Davide Frattesi celebrates after scoring against Ukraine during the Euro 2024 group C qualifying soccer match between Italy and Ukraine at San Siro Stadium, in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Sept.12, 2023. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
Frattesi scores 2 as Italy beats Ukraine 2-1 to get Euro 2024 qualifying back on track
Germany's players pose for photographers before the international friendly soccer match between Germany and France in Dortmund, Germany, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Tickets sales for Euro 2024 in Germany start soon at $32. High-end seats at the final cost $2,100
FILE - United States defender Julie Ertz (8) celebrates after scoring a goal against New Zealand during the first half of an international friendly soccer match in Commerce City, Colo., Friday, Sept. 15, 2017. Two-time U.S. Soccer Player of the Year Julie Ertz has retired from soccer after a 10-year career that included back-to-back Women's World Cup titles. I gave everything I had to the sport that I love,” she said in a statement announcing her retirement, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File)
Interim US coach Twila Kilgore’s first roster looks a lot like the team that played in the World Cup

The match at the Hernando Siles Stadium will be played at La Paz’ altitude of 3,000 meters, which puts extra stress on players who are not used to those conditions.

Messi scored from a free kick to give Argentina a 1-0 home win against Ecuador in its first competitive international since winning the World Cup last December.

Messi’s absence will disappoint many Bolivians, including hundreds of local fans who turned out to welcome him to the country Sunday evening.

La Paz’ city hall sponsored a sign close to the venue of the match with the Spanish inscription “Sos grande Messi” (You’re great, Messi). The decision brought criticism to mayor Iván Arias.

___

AP Sports Writer Mauricio Savarese contributed to this report from Sao Paulo.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer