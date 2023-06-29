FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Inter Miami still targeting July 21 for Messi debut, waiting on paperwork

FILE -Mexico head coach Gerardo Martino is seen prior to a soccer match against Peru Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif. Inter Miami confirmed the hiring of Gerardo "Tata" Martino as coach on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, setting the stage for him to be reunited with Lionel Messi next month.(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
FILE -Mexico head coach Gerardo Martino is seen prior to a soccer match against Peru Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif. Inter Miami confirmed the hiring of Gerardo "Tata" Martino as coach on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, setting the stage for him to be reunited with Lionel Messi next month.(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Argentinian soccer player Lionel Messi smiles during Maximiliano Rodriguez's farewell match at Marcelo Bielsa stadium in Rosario, Argentina, Saturday, June 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Nicolas Aguilera)
Argentinian soccer player Lionel Messi smiles during Maximiliano Rodriguez's farewell match at Marcelo Bielsa stadium in Rosario, Argentina, Saturday, June 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Nicolas Aguilera)

By TIM REYNOLDS
 
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Inter Miami is still targeting a July 21 debut match for Lionel Messi, though stopped short Thursday of saying that date was guaranteed.

Sporting Director Chris Henderson said that the paperwork for Messi and new coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino is still being processed. Martino was introduced by the team Wednesday but cannot actually begin coaching until his visa process is complete; Messi is expected to sign with the team sometime in early July and there are plans for an introduction event July 16.

“With regard to Leo, the terms are agreed but we are working on the paperwork with Major League Soccer so those are going to take time to finish,” Henderson said. “But we hope that there is a time in mid-late July that he’s ready to go, but that’s just going to be up to how he finishes all the paperwork.”

Some tickets for the July 21 Leagues Cup match against Cruz Azul are on the secondary markets for more than $10,000 apiece, clearly in anticipation of it being Messi’s debut with the club. He announced earlier this month that he would be joining MLS.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner — the trophy given annually to the world’s best player — decided to make his move to MLS after two years with Paris Saint-Germain. Messi, who just turned 36, filled the only significant unchecked box on his resume back in December by leading Argentina to the World Cup title.

He is expected to make between $50 million and $60 million annually with Inter Miami, the club confirmed last week.

Messi was in Argentina recently, where he played a couple of friendly matches last weekend — farewell celebrity games to honor former Argentina teammates Juan Riquelme in Buenos Aires and Maxi Rodriguez in Messi’s hometown of Rosario — and is now vacationing in advance of his arrival in South Florida.

Inter Miami is 5-13-0 in MLS play this season, the worst record of the 15 teams in the Eastern Conference. Henderson said the team hopes the signings of Messi, Martino and more new players represent “a new beginning for the club.”

“The goal is to make the playoffs this year,” Henderson said.

