Messi scores twice, his third straight game with a goal, as Inter Miami beats Orlando City 3-1

FILE - A Star of David hangs from a fence outside the dormant landmark Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood, Apr. 19, 2023. Robert Bowers. Bowers, the gunman who massacred 11 worshippers at a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018, has a “very serious mental health history" from childhood and a “markedly abnormal” brain, a defense expert testified Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in the penalty phase of the Bowers' trial. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Pittsburgh synagogue gunman sentenced to death
FILE - New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver speaks to supporters during an election night party in Asbury Park, N.J., Nov. 2, 2021. Oliver, who made history as the first Black woman to serve as speaker of the state Assembly, died Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. She was 71. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, file)
N.J. lieutenant governor dies
FILE - Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, arrive at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Ontario, Sept. 11, 2019. The Canadian prime minister and his wife announced Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, that they are separating after 18 years of marriage. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
Justin Trudeau and wife announce separation
FILE - Lizzo performs at the United Center on May 17, 2023, in Chicago. Lizzo has been sued by three former dancers who accuse the Grammy winner of sexual harassment and allege the singer and her production company created a hostile work environment. The civil lawsuit filed Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Los Angeles County Superior Court claims Lizzo pressured one of the dancers to engage with nude performers at a club in Amsterdam and shamed another dancer for her weight gain before firing her. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File)
Lizzo’s former dancers file lawsuit
This undated photo provided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Portland Field Office shows a makeshift cinderblock cell in Klamath Falls, Ore. allegedly used by 29-year-old, Negasi Zuberi. Authorities say Zuberi who posed as an undercover police officer kidnapped a woman in Seattle, drove her hundreds of miles to his home in Oregon, and kept her in a makeshift cell from which she eventually escaped and found help. The FBI said Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, that police in Reno, Nevada, arrested Zuberi after he fled from his home in Klamath Falls, Oregon, where he had taken the Seattle woman. (FBI via AP)
Woman escapes from kidnapper in Oregon
Sports

Messi scores twice, his third straight game with a goal, as Inter Miami beats Orlando City 3-1

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) celebrates after scoring against Orlando City during the first half of a Leagues Cup soccer match Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
1 of 9 | 

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) celebrates after scoring against Orlando City during the first half of a Leagues Cup soccer match Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) scores past Orlando City goalkeeper Pedro Gallese (1) during the first half of a Leagues Cup soccer match Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
2 of 9 | 

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) scores past Orlando City goalkeeper Pedro Gallese (1) during the first half of a Leagues Cup soccer match Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) and teammates and teammates warm up for a Leagues Cup soccer match against Orlando City, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
3 of 9 | 

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) and teammates and teammates warm up for a Leagues Cup soccer match against Orlando City, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
El argentino Lionel Messi, del Inter Miami, calienta para el partido de la Leagues Cup, el miércoles 2 de agosto de 2023, en Fort Lauderdale, Florida (AP Foto/Rebecca Blackwell)
4 of 9 | 

El argentino Lionel Messi, del Inter Miami, calienta para el partido de la Leagues Cup, el miércoles 2 de agosto de 2023, en Fort Lauderdale, Florida (AP Foto/Rebecca Blackwell)
Men hold a cardboard cutout of Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi before gates opened for Inter Miami's Leagues Cup soccer match against Orlando City, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
5 of 9 | 

Men hold a cardboard cutout of Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi before gates opened for Inter Miami’s Leagues Cup soccer match against Orlando City, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Harold Fores Vandecaveye wears a shirt supporting Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi as fans wait for gates to open for the team's Leagues Cup soccer match against Orlando City, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
6 of 9 | 

Harold Fores Vandecaveye wears a shirt supporting Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi as fans wait for gates to open for the team’s Leagues Cup soccer match against Orlando City, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi arrives for the team's Leagues Cup soccer match against Orlando City, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
7 of 9 | 

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi arrives for the team’s Leagues Cup soccer match against Orlando City, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi arrives for the team's Leagues Cup soccer match against Orlando City, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
8 of 9 | 

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi arrives for the team’s Leagues Cup soccer match against Orlando City, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi warms up for the team's Leagues Cup soccer match against Orlando City, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
9 of 9 | 

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi warms up for the team’s Leagues Cup soccer match against Orlando City, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
 
Share

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Lionel Messi scored in his third straight game and had his second consecutive multi-goal performance for Inter Miami in a 3-1 victory over Orlando City on Wednesday night.

The Leagues Cup Round of 32 match was delayed 95 minutes because of thunderstorms.

Messi scored seven minutes into the match then added a second strike in the 72nd minute. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has five goals in three games since his highly-anticipated MLS debut July 21.

As he eluded the Orlando City backline, Messi stopped a pass from Robert Taylor on his chest, dribbled a couple of yards near the edge of the 6-yard box and converted a shot that landed under the crossbar.

Other news
Atlanta United midfielder Santiago Sosa (5) defends against Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) during the first half of a Leagues Cup soccer match, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lionel Messi shines again in first Inter Miami start, scores twice in 4-0 win over Atlanta
Lionel Messi fans from North Lauderdale, Fla., wait to enter the stadium before a Leagues Cup soccer match between Inter Miami and Cruz Azul, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Celebrities and fans travel from all over to watch Lionel Messi’s MLS debut with Inter Miami
FILE - New York City FC forward Valentin Castellanos celebrates after scoring his fourth goal in the second half of an MLS soccer match against Real Salt Lake at Yankee Stadium in New York, Sunday, April 17, 2022. Castellanos, Major League Soccer's scoring leader in 2021, transferred Friday, July 21, 2023, to Lazio from New York City. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Valentín Castellanos transfers to Lazio from New York City following loan to Girona

The goal gave Inter Miami a 1-0 lead before Orlando tied it 11 minutes later.

Messi struck again when he received a centering pass from Josef Martinez and flicked a right-footed shot inside the left post and put Inter Miami ahead 3-1.

Inter Miami also had a scare early in the second half when Orlando’s Mauricio Pereyra collided with Messi. Messi remained on the ground, favoring his jaw for a couple of minutes.

Messi received his first yellow card with Inter Miami after he was cited for a hard foul in the 21st minute.

Messi’s former Barcelona teammate Jordi Alba made his Inter Miami debut when he entered the match in the 64th minute.

The game was scheduled to start at 8 p.m., but didn’t begin on time because of the storms.

Messi and his Inter Miami teammates appeared on the DRV PNK Stadium field for warm-ups 45 minutes before the scheduled start. The heavy rains began approximately 20 minutes later.

After stadium crew drained water puddles around mid-field, Messi and his teammates re-appeared for a second round of pre-game warm-ups.

Messi has not dealt with inclement weather in his first two Leagues Cup matches since joining the MLS club. He scored the game-winning goal against Cruz Azul and added two goals in a victory over Atlanta United.