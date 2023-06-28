New York Yankees' Domingo Germán, center, celebrates after pitching a perfect game against the Oakland Athletics during a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. The Yankees won 11-0. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Sports

Inter Miami confirms hiring of Tata Martino, reuniting him with Lionel Messi

FILE -Mexico head coach Gerardo Martino is seen prior to a soccer match against Peru Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif. Inter Miami confirmed the hiring of Gerardo “Tata” Martino as coach on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, setting the stage for him to be reunited with Lionel Messi next month.(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

 
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Inter Miami confirmed the hiring of Gerardo “Tata” Martino as coach on Wednesday, setting the stage for him to be reunited with Lionel Messi next month.

Martino coached Messi with both Barcelona and Argentina’s national team. Messi has announced that he is coming to Major League Soccer to play for Inter Miami, with his contract set to be signed in time for a planned debut match on July 21.

Martino’s hiring was widely reported before the team made the announcement. He coached Atlanta United to an MLS championship in 2018, winning the league’s coach of the year that season.

Martino replaces Phil Neville, who was fired four weeks ago. Inter Miami is 5-13-0 in MLS play this season, the worst record of the 15 teams in the Eastern Conference.

___

