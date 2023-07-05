(AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin)
Canada’s government will stop advertising on Facebook and Instagram

 
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Canada’s government announced Wednesday it would stop advertising on Facebook and Instagram, in response to Meta’s decision to block access to news content on their social platforms as part of a temporary test.

Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez announced Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government’s decision at a news conference.

Canada’s move is the latest episode in a spat that started after Trudeau’s administration proposed a bill that would require technology companies to pay publishers for linking to or otherwise repurposing their content online.

Leftist candidate Olivia Chow has become the mayor of Canada’s largest city. Chow is Toronto’s new mayor after more than a decade of conservative rule.

Meta promised at the time to block Canadian news content on its Facebook and Instagram platforms to address Canada’s recently passed Online News Act.

Rodriguez said the decision from Meta is “unreasonable” and “irresponsible,” and as a result Canada would stop advertising on their platforms.

The annual report on government spending shows the federal government spent just over 11.4 million Canadian dollars (around $8.6 million) advertising on Facebook and Instagram in 2021-2022.

Google has also promised to start blocking Canadian news when the bill takes effect in six months.

Rodriguez said the government is in talks with the company and believes their concerns will be managed by the regulations that will come to implement the bill.