Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner
Tropical Storm Lee
Great Wall of China
AP Top 25 Poll
Mitch McConnell
Business

Court sides with Norwegian regulator’s $100K daily fine imposed on Meta over ad privacy concerns

FILE - Attendees visit the Meta booth at the Game Developers Conference 2023, March 22, 2023, in San Francisco. Meta will continue to face a hefty fine over advertising practices that Norwegian regulators say violate user privacy, per a new court ruling. In July, Norway’s data protection authority, Datatilsynet, announced a “temporary ban” of behavioral advertising — a common marketing model that profiles users by collecting information like their physical locations, among other data — without adequate consent on Facebook and Instagram. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

FILE - Attendees visit the Meta booth at the Game Developers Conference 2023, March 22, 2023, in San Francisco. Meta will continue to face a hefty fine over advertising practices that Norwegian regulators say violate user privacy, per a new court ruling. In July, Norway’s data protection authority, Datatilsynet, announced a “temporary ban” of behavioral advertising — a common marketing model that profiles users by collecting information like their physical locations, among other data — without adequate consent on Facebook and Instagram. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

By WYATTE GRANTHAM-PHILIPS
 
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Meta lost a legal battle Wednesday to halt a Norwegian ban on its advertising practices that came with hefty daily fines, in a blow to the U.S. social media giant’s business model.

Norwegian regulator Datatilsynet in July announced a “temporary ban” on Facebook and Instagram’s behavioral advertising — a common marketing practice that tech giants like Meta use at the heart of their business models to sell targeted ads based on user data ranging from personal interests to places they’ve been.

Such practices without adequate consent violate user privacy and are illegal, Datatilsynet said, adding that the ban was set to last for three months or until Meta’s complies with the law.

During the ban, which began last month, Instagram and Facebook continue to operate normally in Norway — but Meta faces a fine of up to 1 million Norwegian kroner (nearly $100,000) each day. In efforts to challenge this, Meta applied for a temporary injunction — arguing that Datatilsynet did not have legal grounds for its urgent decision among factors, including inadequate notice.

Other news
FILE - Heavy traffic heads south on Interstate 93 over the Zakim Bridge, Friday, Sep. 1, 2023, in Boston. Cars are getting an “F” in data privacy. A new study released Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, found that most major brands admit they may be selling your personal data, with half saying they will share it with the government or law enforcement without a court order. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)
Carmakers are failing the privacy test. Owners have little or no control over data collected
FILE - The TikTok logo is seen on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen which displays the TikTok home screen, on March 18, 2023, in Boston. TikTok said Tuesday Sept. 5, 2023 that operations have started at the first of its three European data centers, part of the popular Chinese owned app's project to ease Western fears about privacy risks. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)
TikTok’s Irish data center up and running as European privacy project gets under way
FILE - An NYPD or FDNY drone flies over the site of a partially collapsed parking garage as One World Trade Center is visible in the background in New York City, April 19, 2023. The New York City police department plans to pilot the unmanned police surveillance drones in response to complaints about large gatherings, including private events, over Labor Day weekend, officials announced Thursday, Aug. 31. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)
New York police will use drones to monitor backyard parties this weekend, spurring privacy concerns

But on Wednesday, Oslo District Court sided with Datatilsynet. The ruling confirms the ban’s daily fine became applicable on Aug. 14 and continues to accrue.

“We are very pleased with the Court’s ruling and the result. This is a big victory for people’s data protection rights,” Datatilsynet director general Line Coll said in a Wednesday statement.

Meanwhile, a Meta spokesperson said that the company was “disappointed” by the decision “and will now consider our next steps.” The spokesperson added that the company already announced plans to shift all users in European Union and European Economic Area to consent law under Europe’s General Data Protection Regulation.

A behavioral advertising ban beyond Norway, which is part of the European Economic Area, is possible. Datatilsynet says it may take the matter to the European Data Protection Board, which could extend the ban and led to wider implications across the continent.

Meta has been under fire over data privacy for some time. In May, for example, the EU slapped Meta with a record $1.3 billion fine and ordered it to stop transferring users’ personal information across the Atlantic by October. And the tech giant’s new text-based app, Threads, has not rolled out in the EU due to privacy concerns.

Meta is also among the companies that the EU is targeting under new digital rules aimed at reining in the market power of tech giants. In addition to the Facebook owner, Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Google parent Alphabet and TikTok parent ByteDance were classified Wednesday as online “gatekeepers” that must face the highest level of scrutiny under the 27-nation bloc’s Digital Markets Act.

_____________

AP Technology Writer Kelvin Chan contributed to this report from London.