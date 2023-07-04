This year's woman's champion Miki Sudo, left, and man's champion Joey Chestnut, right, stand together during the 2023 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in the Coney Island section of the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, July. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Sports

Mets activate Gott a day after trade with Mariners

 
The New York Mets have activated Trevor Gott, a day after acquiring the right-hander in a trade with the Seattle Mariners.

Outfielder DJ Stewart also was active for Tuesday’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks after having his contract selected from Triple-A Syracuse.

In corresponding moves, the Mets optioned infielder Danny Mendick and right-hander Jeff Brigham to Syracuse. Right-hander Denyi Reyes was designated for assignment.

Gott was acquired with right-hander Chris Flexen on Monday for lefty Zach Muckenhirn. Flexen, earning $8 million this season, was immediately designated for assignment after the Mariners did the same thing last week.

The 30-year-old Gott, who recently came off the injured list, will be joining his sixth team in eight big league seasons. He was 0-3 with a 4.03 ERA for the Mariners this year. He is signed for $1.2 million and can become a free agent after the 2024 season.

The Mets’ bullpen ranks 21st in the majors with a 4.26 ERA, one of many culprits for a woeful season. New York is 38-46 despite a projected $360 million payroll, the highest in the sport’s history.

Stewart played his first five seasons with Baltimore, appearing in five games last season.

Brigham went 0-2 with a 5.16 ERA in 32 games games in his first season with the Mets after four years with Miami. Mendick was hitless in seven at-bats in four games with New York.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://apnews.com/hub/MLB