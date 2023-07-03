Members of the Baltimore Housing Authority walk near tables left on their side in the area of a mass shooting incident in the Southern District of Baltimore, Sunday, July 2, 2023. Police say a number of people were killed and dozens were wounded in a mass shooting that took place during a block party just after midnight. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Two-time champion Pete Alonso to participate in Home Run Derby at All-Star Game

New York Mets' Pete Alonso hits a two-run home run against the Houston Astros during the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
New York Mets’ Pete Alonso hits a two-run home run against the Houston Astros during the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

New York Mets' Pete Alonso watches his two-run home run against the Houston Astros during the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
New York Mets’ Pete Alonso watches his two-run home run against the Houston Astros during the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

By LARRY FLEISHER
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Mets slugger Pete Alonso will participate in the All-Star Home Run Derby on July 10 in Seattle, looking to win for the third time.

“I’m stoked,” Alonso said after hitting his 25th homer Sunday night in New York’s 8-4 victory over the San Francisco Giants. “It’s a really fun event. The field is extremely talented and I think this is going to be a derby that a lot of people are going to remember for a long time.”

Alonso was selected to his third All-Star team earlier in the day, and New York’s lone representative on the National League squad will take part in the derby for the fourth time. He joins a field so far that also includes Tampa Bay outfielder Randy Arozarena, Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts, Toronto first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Seattle outfielder Julio Rodríguez.

Alonso won the competition in 2019 and 2021. Ken Griffey Jr. (1998-99) and Yoenis Céspedes (2013-14) are the only other back-to-back champions in the history of the event, which began in 1985.

The 2020 edition was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his rookie season, Alonso edged Guerrero 23-22 in the final round with just seconds to spare to claim a $1 million prize.

Two years later, Alonso hit 74 homers at Coors Field in Colorado and won the derby by edging Trey Mancini in the finals.

Last year at Dodger Stadium, Alonso topped Atlanta star Ronald Acuña Jr. in the first round before losing 31-23 to Rodríguez in the semifinals.

Alonso is hitting .221 with 25 homers and 58 RBIs in 76 games this season. He missed 10 games with a bruised left wrist but made a speedy return from the injury.

“I thought that the derby wasn’t necessarily the biggest priority when I was coming back from the wrist,” Alonso said. “It was trying to come back and be as productive as I can for my team. If I’m able to play a game, I’m definitely going to be able to take batting practice. So for me the biggest concern was getting back to the team. The derby for me is a happy bonus.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports