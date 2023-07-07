FILE - This image provided by Eisai in January 2023 shows vials and packaging for their medication, Leqembi. On Thursday, July 6, 2023, U.S. officials granted full approval to the closely watched Alzheimer’s drug, clearing the way for Medicare and other insurance plans to begin covering the treatment for people with the brain-robbing disease. (Eisai via AP, File)
Sports

Lindor homers and triples twice, Mets bash Diamondbacks 9-0 to win fifth straight

New York Mets' Francisco Alvarez hits a two-run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
New York Mets' Francisco Alvarez hits a two-run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
New York Mets' Francisco Alvarez (4) celebrates his two-run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks with Jeff McNeil (1), while umpire Tripp Gibson, right, clears home plate during the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
New York Mets' Francisco Alvarez (4) celebrates his two-run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks with Jeff McNeil (1), while umpire Tripp Gibson, right, clears home plate during the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Ryne Nelson (19) pauses on the mound after giving up a two-run home run to New York Mets' Francisco Alvarez, left, during the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Ryne Nelson (19) pauses on the mound after giving up a two-run home run to New York Mets' Francisco Alvarez, left, during the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
New York Mets' Pete Alonso hits an RBI single against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
New York Mets' Pete Alonso hits an RBI single against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
New York Mets' Pete Alonso connects for a two-run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
New York Mets' Pete Alonso connects for a two-run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
New York Mets starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
New York Mets starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Ryne Nelson throws to a New York Mets batter during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Ryne Nelson throws to a New York Mets batter during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By JOHN MARSHALL
 
PHOENIX (AP) — Francisco Lindor homered and had two triples among his five hits, Francisco Alvarez homered for the third straight game and the New York Mets crushed the Arizona Diamondbacks 9-0 on Thursday night.

Carlos Carrasco (3-3) allowed three hits in eight innings for the once-struggling Mets, who had 17 hits for their fifth straight win.

Alvarez became the first Mets rookie to have three homers in a three-game series twice in a season — Larry Elliot in 1964 was the only other New York rookie to do it once — and Pete Alonso hit his 26th of the season.

Arizona Diamondbacks All-Star outfielder Corbin Carroll has left Thursday night’s game against the New York Mets with a right arm injury.

Lindor went 5 for 5, finishing a double short of the cycle, and scored three runs a day after being sick enough to need IV fluids. New York swept a three-game series in Arizona for first time since 2014.

The last team to be shut out this season, the Diamondbacks lost their fourth straight and All-Star rookie Corbin Carroll went down with a right arm injury on a swing in the seventh inning. Arizona catcher Carson Kelly pitched the ninth inning, allowing a single and one walk while barely eclipsing 70 mph with his fastball.

Alonso, also an All-Star, gave a preview of his appearance in next week’s Home Run Derby with a line-drive, two-run homer off Ryne Nelson (5-5) in the first inning.

Alonso also followed Lindor’s second triple with a run-scoring single in the third inning. Daniel Vogelbach and Jeff McNeil then hit run-scoring doubles, and Alvarez made it 7-0 with his 16th homer.

Nelson allowed seven runs on nine hits in three innings.

FLEXEN RELEASED

The Mets released right-hander Chris Flexen after acquiring him in a trade that brought right-hander Trevor Gott from Seattle.

Flexen was designated for assignment after being traded to the Mets, who will pay the remainder of his $8 million salary this season.

TRAINER’S TABLE

Mets: 3B Brett Baty was held out of the lineup to rest a sore hamstring. ... LHP José Quintana (rib surgery) lasted 3 2/3 innings in his fourth rehab start due to an elevated pitch count. He is expected to through a simulated game during the All-Star break before joining the rotation.

Diamondbacks: 2B Ketel Marte went 1 for 3 after missing the previous two games with back tightness. ... RHP Merrill Kelly threw an extended bullpen on Wednesday and was scheduled to have a follow-up MRI for a blood clot in his right calf.

UP NEXT

Mets: RHP Justin Verlander (3-4, 3.66 ERA) looks to win consecutive games for the first time this season in the opener of a three-game series at San Diego on Friday.

Diamondbacks: RHP Zac Gallen (10-3, 3.15) pitches the opener of a three-game series Friday against Pittsburgh after striking out 12 against the Angels in his last start.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports