Lindor homers and triples twice, Mets bash Diamondbacks 9-0 to win fifth straight

PHOENIX (AP) — Francisco Lindor homered and had two triples among his five hits, Francisco Alvarez homered for the third straight game and the New York Mets crushed the Arizona Diamondbacks 9-0 on Thursday night.

Carlos Carrasco (3-3) allowed three hits in eight innings for the once-struggling Mets, who had 17 hits for their fifth straight win.

Alvarez became the first Mets rookie to have three homers in a three-game series twice in a season — Larry Elliot in 1964 was the only other New York rookie to do it once — and Pete Alonso hit his 26th of the season.

Lindor went 5 for 5, finishing a double short of the cycle, and scored three runs a day after being sick enough to need IV fluids. New York swept a three-game series in Arizona for first time since 2014.

The last team to be shut out this season, the Diamondbacks lost their fourth straight and All-Star rookie Corbin Carroll went down with a right arm injury on a swing in the seventh inning. Arizona catcher Carson Kelly pitched the ninth inning, allowing a single and one walk while barely eclipsing 70 mph with his fastball.

Alonso, also an All-Star, gave a preview of his appearance in next week’s Home Run Derby with a line-drive, two-run homer off Ryne Nelson (5-5) in the first inning.

Alonso also followed Lindor’s second triple with a run-scoring single in the third inning. Daniel Vogelbach and Jeff McNeil then hit run-scoring doubles, and Alvarez made it 7-0 with his 16th homer.

Nelson allowed seven runs on nine hits in three innings.

FLEXEN RELEASED

The Mets released right-hander Chris Flexen after acquiring him in a trade that brought right-hander Trevor Gott from Seattle.

Flexen was designated for assignment after being traded to the Mets, who will pay the remainder of his $8 million salary this season.

TRAINER’S TABLE

Mets: 3B Brett Baty was held out of the lineup to rest a sore hamstring. ... LHP José Quintana (rib surgery) lasted 3 2/3 innings in his fourth rehab start due to an elevated pitch count. He is expected to through a simulated game during the All-Star break before joining the rotation.

Diamondbacks: 2B Ketel Marte went 1 for 3 after missing the previous two games with back tightness. ... RHP Merrill Kelly threw an extended bullpen on Wednesday and was scheduled to have a follow-up MRI for a blood clot in his right calf.

UP NEXT

Mets: RHP Justin Verlander (3-4, 3.66 ERA) looks to win consecutive games for the first time this season in the opener of a three-game series at San Diego on Friday.

Diamondbacks: RHP Zac Gallen (10-3, 3.15) pitches the opener of a three-game series Friday against Pittsburgh after striking out 12 against the Angels in his last start.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports