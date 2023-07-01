People run away during clashes with police in the center of Lyon, central France, Friday, June 30, 2023. French President Emmanuel Macron urged parents Friday to keep teenagers at home and proposed restrictions on social media to quell rioting spreading across France over the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old driver. Writing on wall reads in French "Justice for Nahel" (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)
Protests in France
FILE - Alan Arkin poses for a portrait in the Fender Music Lodge during the 2011 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah on Jan. 25, 2011. (AP Photo/Victoria Will, file)
Alan Arkin dies
This image released by Lucasfilm shows Harrison Ford in a scene from "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny." (Lucasfilm Ltd. via AP)
Indiana Jones
This June 2023 image provided by the Space Telescope Science Institute shows the planet Saturn and three of its moons, from left, Enceladus, Tethys and Dione, captured by the James Webb Space Telescope. In infrared, the planet appears dark because sunlight is absorbed by methane in the atmosphere. (NASA, ESA, CSA, JWST Saturn Team via AP)
Saturn’s rings glow
FILE - ESPN Monday Night Football commentator Steve Young is seen before an NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in New Orleans. Jeff Van Gundy, Suzy Kolber, Jalen Rose and Steve Young are among roughly 20 ESPN commentators and reporters who were laid off on Friday, June 30, 2023, as part of job cuts by the network. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman, File)
ESPN layoffs
Sports

Patrick Bailey hits a 3-run homer in the 8th to lift the Giants past the Mets, 5-4

San Francisco Giants' Patrick Bailey, right, hits a three-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Friday, June 30, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
1 of 6 | 

San Francisco Giants’ Patrick Bailey, right, hits a three-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Friday, June 30, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
San Francisco Giants' Patrick Bailey, right, celebrates after his three-run home run with J.D. Davis (7) and Joc Pederson, center, during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Friday, June 30, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
2 of 6 | 

San Francisco Giants’ Patrick Bailey, right, celebrates after his three-run home run with J.D. Davis (7) and Joc Pederson, center, during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Friday, June 30, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
The San Francisco Giants celebrate after defeating the New York Mets in a baseball game Friday, June 30, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
3 of 6 | 

The San Francisco Giants celebrate after defeating the New York Mets in a baseball game Friday, June 30, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
San Francisco Giants shortstop Casey Schmitt, left, waits for the throw before tagging out New York Mets' Starling Marte on an attempted steal of second during the ninth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 30, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
4 of 6 | 

San Francisco Giants shortstop Casey Schmitt, left, waits for the throw before tagging out New York Mets’ Starling Marte on an attempted steal of second during the ninth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 30, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
New York Mets manager Buck Showalter, left, removes pitcher Jeff Brigham (43) during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Friday, June 30, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
5 of 6 | 

New York Mets manager Buck Showalter, left, removes pitcher Jeff Brigham (43) during the seventh inning of the team’s baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Friday, June 30, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
New York Mets' Tommy Pham hits a solo home run against the San Francisco Giants during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 30, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
6 of 6 | 

New York Mets’ Tommy Pham hits a solo home run against the San Francisco Giants during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 30, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By JERRY BEACH
 
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Patrick Bailey hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning to help the San Francisco Giants beat the reeling New York Mets 5-4 on Friday night.

The Mets opened June by completing a three-game sweep of Philadelphia, then went 6-19 the rest of the way, losing 15 games in the NL East standings to first-place Atlanta and falling nine games behind the Giants in the race for the final wild card.

“I dwell on trying to win that ballgame tonight and those numbers and mathematic (facts) — I understand they mean a lot in our game, trust me, but it’s about trying to figure out a way to win the next game and string some things together,” Mets manager Buck Showalter said.

Other news
San Francisco Giants right fielder and former New York Mets player Michael Conforto acknowledges the fans' applause as he is introduced on the large television, before a baseball game Friday, June 30, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Ailing outfielder Michael Conforto makes emotional return to Citi Field with the Giants
Michael Conforto made an emotional return to Citi Field as a visiting player Friday night and held out hope he could play in at least one game for the San Francisco Giants during their weekend series against the New York Mets.
Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr., right, celebrates his two-run home run against the San Francisco Giants with Brandon Belt during the sixth inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a two-run homer, Chris Bassitt struck out a career-high 12 over six shutout innings and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the San Francisco Giants 2-1.
San Francisco Giants' Michael Conforto hits a two-run double against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the third inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Friday, June 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Giants’ Conforto leaves after an inning because of a tight left hamstring
San Francisco Giants outfielder Michael Conforto left Wednesday night at Toronto after an inning because of a tight left hamstring.
San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Alex Wood (57) throws against the Toronto Blue Jays during the second inning of a baseball game in Toronto on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (Andrew Lahodynskyj/The Canadian Press via AP)
Estrada has two RBIs as Giants blank Blue Jays 3-0 for their 13th win in 15 games
Thairo Estrada had a two-run double and scored a run, Alex Wood and three relievers combined on an eight-hitter and the San Francisco Giants beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-0 for their 13th win in 15 games.

“Tougher things have been overcome. I tell you one thing: I wouldn’t doubt these guys. I can tell you that. Someone’s going to make a mistake if they do.”

The Mets took a 4-2 lead into the eighth, but Pete Alonso — who snapped his bat over his knees after popping out to strand Jeff McNeil at second in the fifth — misplayed Joc Pederson’s one-out grounder, and David Robertson (2-2) walked J.D. Davis before Bailey, a rookie playing in his 33rd game, homered to straightaway center.

“That was as good as it gets,” Giants manager Gabe Kapler said. “That was superstar-caliber stuff. A big three-run home run against one of the tougher relievers in baseball.”

The homer was the first three-run blast surrendered by Robertson since he gave up a three-run homer to the Kansas City Royals’ Brian Goodwin on July 18, 2018.

“Catching my curveball deep and taking me to the deepest part of the park — don’t think I’ve ever given up any home runs like that in years past,” Robertson said. “But it’s happened to me now, so I guess I’ve got to make some adjustments.”

Sean Manaea (3-3) was the winner after throwing a scoreless seventh. Camilo Doval walked Luis Guillorme with one out in the ninth before finishing for his 24th save.

“Just seems like nothing’s going our way,” Robertson said. “Don’t get the big outs when we need them. Don’t get the big hits when we need them. Don’t make quality pitches when we need them.”

Wilmer Flores homered and Brandon Crawford had an RBI single for the Giants. They went 18-8 in June with 10 comeback victories.

“If we’re going to go down, we’re going to give you our best shot, at least,” Davis said.

Tommy Pham homered for the Mets, and McNeil hit two RBI doubles.

Giants starter Alex Cobb allowed three runs — two earned — in five innings. Carlos Carrasco gave up two runs in five innings for the Mets.

SENTIMENTAL STREET

Giants outfielder Michael Conforto, who played with the Mets from 2015 through 2021, appeared to tear up during a video tribute just before first pitch.

Conforto hit .255 with 132 homers and 396 RBIs in 757 regular-season games for the Mets. The club aired footage of Conforto meeting with children benefiting from his charity, the Conforto Cares Program, and ended the tribute with the words “for the love, for the passion, for the moments, thank you Michael.”

Conforto sat out Friday because of a left hamstring injury.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets left-hander José Quintana (left rib) made his fourth rehab start, giving up two runs over 2 2/3 innings for Triple-A Syracuse. Manager Buck Showalter said there is a chance Quintana could return to the rotation before the All-Star Break.

UP NEXT

Giants RHP Anthony DeSclafani (4-7, 4.28 ERA) was set to face RHP Justin Verlander (2-4, 4.11 ERA) on Saturday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports