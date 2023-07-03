Alonso hits a 2-run homer as the Mets beat the Giants 8-4 for their 1st series win in a month

Members of the Baltimore Housing Authority walk near tables left on their side in the area of a mass shooting incident in the Southern District of Baltimore, Sunday, July 2, 2023. Police say a number of people were killed and dozens were wounded in a mass shooting that took place during a block party just after midnight. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Baltimore block party shooting
A graffiti reading "Police scum from Saint-Soline to Nanterre - do not forget or forgive" on a monument commemorating Holocaust victims and members of the French resistance memorial, Sunday, July 2, 2023 in Paris suburb Nanterre. In Nanterre, a monument commemorating Holocaust victims and members of the French resistance during World War II was defaced with graffiti Sunday, after it has been vandalized Thursday on the margins of a silent march to pay tribute after the police killing of a teenager. (AP Photo/Cara Anna)
Riots in France
FILE - In a May 24, 2012 file photo, bottle rockets are shown at Southgate Fireworks in Southgate, Mich. A year-and-a-half after legalizing louder, more powerful fireworks in Michigan, lawmakers are close to giving local governments the power to restrict their use around holidays after a slew of complaints were lodged by the public. A 2011 law lets cities, townships and villages pass their own rules concerning the ignition, discharge and use of consumer-grade fireworks. But it prohibits the ordinances from applying on or near a national holiday. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, file)
Fourth of July history
In this image taken from video provided by ABC7 Chicago, several vehicles are stranded in the flooded viaduct at Fifth and Cicero avenues, in Chicago, Sunday, July 2, 2023. (ABC7 Chicago via AP)
NASCAR in Chicago
This image released by Lucasfilm shows Harrison Ford in a scene from "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny." (Lucasfilm Ltd. via AP)
‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ review
Sports

Alonso hits a 2-run homer as the Mets beat the Giants 8-4 for their 1st series win in a month

New York Mets' Pete Alonso hits a home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Sunday, July 2, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
1 of 5 | 

New York Mets’ Pete Alonso hits a home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Sunday, July 2, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
New York Mets' Brooks Raley pitches during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Sunday, July 2, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
2 of 5 | 

New York Mets’ Brooks Raley pitches during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Sunday, July 2, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
New York Mets' Francisco Lindor holds back on a pitch in the first inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Sunday, July 2, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
3 of 5 | 

New York Mets’ Francisco Lindor holds back on a pitch in the first inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Sunday, July 2, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
San Francisco Giants' David Peterson pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Sunday, July 2, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
4 of 5 | 

San Francisco Giants’ David Peterson pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Sunday, July 2, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
San Francisco Giants Thario Estrada strikes a pitch during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Sunday, July 2, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
5 of 5 | 

San Francisco Giants Thario Estrada strikes a pitch during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Sunday, July 2, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By LARRY FLEISHER
 
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Alonso hit a two-run homer in the rain, hours after making his third All-Star team, and the New York Mets beat the San Francisco Giants 8-4 on Sunday night for their first series win in a month.

Mark Canha also connected for his first home run since June 1 and Tommy Pham added an RBI double after being moved up to the second spot in New York’s lineup for the first time this year.

The struggling Mets (38-46) won a series for the first time since sweeping Philadelphia at home from May 30 to June 1. New York is 8-19 since, after taking two of three from the Giants.

Other news
New York Mets starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35) throw in the first inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Saturday, July 1, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Mets back Verlander with 3 quick homers in a 4-1 victory over the Giants
Justin Verlander pitched seven steady innings for his first victory in nearly six weeks and slumping rookie Francisco Álvarez hit the first of three quick homers that powered the New York Mets past the San Francisco Giants 4-1.
San Francisco Giants' Patrick Bailey, right, hits a three-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Friday, June 30, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Patrick Bailey hits a 3-run homer in the 8th to lift the Giants past the Mets, 5-4
Patrick Bailey hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning to help the San Francisco Giants beat the reeling New York Mets 5-4 on Friday night.
New York Mets' Jeff McNeil reacts after hitting a flyout during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Thursday, June 29, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Mets fall season-high 9 games under .500, lose to Brewers 3-2 as Marte strands bases loaded
Devin Williams struck out Starling Marte to strand the bases loaded in the ninth inning and the Milwaukee Brewers hung on for a 3-2 victory over the Mets, dropping New York a season-high nine games under .500 at the halfway point.
First base umpire Ron Kulpa ejects New York Mets manager Buck Showalter during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Yelich lifts Brewers over reeling Mets after Cohen’s press conference
Christian Yelich had three hits and two RBIs, leading the Milwaukee Brewers to a 5-2 win over the New York Mets hours after Mets owner Steve Cohen held a press conference in which he preached patience but said his struggling team is running out of time to get back into the playoff race.

“It wasn’t always aesthetically pleasing but we got it done,” manager Buck Showalter said.

With the bases loaded in the top of the eighth, Adam Ottavino struck out former Mets teammate J.D. Davis on three pitches to protect a 6-4 lead.

In the bottom half, Alonso lifted an 0-1 slider from Ryan Walker into the left-field seats for his 25th home run. The 433-foot shot was Alonso’s third homer since returning from a bruised left wrist on June 18.

Alonso had his second multi-hit game since coming back and scored a season-high three runs. His big night came after the first baseman was particularly hard on himself for committing throwing errors in the previous two games, including a costly miscue Friday night.

“If I could share with you the communication and the late-night texts and stuff, he beats himself up because he takes on the responsibility of how much his teammates and the team depend on him,” Showalter said.

Alonso also drove in a run with a bases-loaded walk on a 10-pitch plate appearance before Jeff McNeil hit an RBI infield single that led to two runs in the third when shortstop Brandon Crawford committed an error.

Alonso doubled in the seventh and scored on Starling Marte’s bloop single that made it 6-4.

“It’s not like one day fixes everything, but today felt great,” Alonso said. “I still hit a ball hard in the first inning, I hit a line drive up the middle, but I thought I did a really good job of having the best at-bats I could and that’s what I try and do every day.”

In an interview on ESPN during the game, Alonso announced he will participate in the All-Star Home Run Derby on July 10 in Seattle, looking to win the event for a third time.

Mets starter David Peterson allowed one run and three hits over four innings in his second start following a six-week demotion to Triple-A Syracuse. Grant Hartwig (1-1) worked two scoreless innings for his first career win.

“It’s great,” Peterson said. “Any series win is a good one. Obviously, the past is the past and it hasn’t been what we wanted. It’s a new month.”

Pinch-hitter Blake Sabol launched a two-run homer in the seventh off Mets reliever Jeff Brigham. Davis hit an RBI double off Dominic Leone to make it 5-4, but Brooks Raley retired Crawford with two on to end the inning.

The Giants scored their first run on an RBI grounder by Thairo Estrada in the third when the Mets couldn’t complete a double play.

San Francisco drew seven walks but went 0 for 12 with runners in scoring position and lost consecutive road series for the first time since April.

“We were in that game,” Sabol said. “We gave it our best shot.”

Ross Stripling opened for San Francisco and pitched two scoreless innings in his first start since May 17. Alex Wood (3-3) followed and allowed five runs — four earned — in 1 2/3 innings.

WET WEATHER

The game started on time after heavy rain pelted the field about two hours earlier, forcing San Francisco indoors for batting practice.

The tarp was removed about 45 minutes before first pitch and the series finale was completed without interruption, although rain reappeared as the Mets batted in the eighth.

ALL-STAR FUN

Giants closer Camilo Doval was the team’s lone All-Star selection, and manager Gabe Kapler had a little fun with the right-hander before giving him the good news. Kapler called Doval into a meeting, supposedly to discuss controlling the running game.

“They played a prank on me,” Doval said through a translator. “They told me that they were going to talk to me about the running game and everything. I was like, really? I’ve been doing really good on the running game. After they talked for a little bit, then they gave me the news of being selected to the All-Star Game and I just felt like a little kid, really nervous, didn’t know what to say.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: Ex-Mets OF Michael Conforto (tight left hamstring) missed a third consecutive game in his return to Citi Field. Conforto, injured making a catch Thursday night at Toronto, did some running for the second straight day.

Mets: LHP José Quintana (rib surgery) will make his fifth minor league rehab start before the All-Star break. Quintana threw 64 pitches Friday but lasted only 2 2/3 innings for Triple-A Syracuse.

UP NEXT

Giants: RHP Logan Webb (7-7, 3.43 ERA) opposes Seattle rookie RHP Bryan Woo (1-1, 4.37) in the opener of a three-game series Monday in San Francisco.

Mets: Off on Monday before visiting Arizona for the opener of a three-game series Tuesday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports