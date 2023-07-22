Russian rockets are launched against Ukraine from Russia's Belgorod region, seen from Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Vadim Belikov)
Mets’ Guillorme goes on IL after injuring calf against Red Sox

New York Mets' Brandon Nimmo (9) and Francisco Lindor (12) check on Luis Guillorme (13) after he was injured while fielding a single by Boston Red Sox's Rafael Devers during the sixth inning in the continuation of a suspended baseball game, Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Boston. The game was suspended the night before due to heavy rain. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
BOSTON (AP) — New York Mets infielder Luis Guillorme injured his calf during the first game of Saturday’s day-night doubleheader against the Boston Red Sox and was placed on the injured list.

Infielder Danny Mendick was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse to replace him on the roster.

Guillorme stumbled backward while fielding Rafael Devers’ sharp grounder in the sixth inning, which bounced off his torso; he appeared to injure himself when he pursued the ball on the outfield fringe. He then threw the ball home from a sitting position to keep Masataka Yoshida on third base.

“I’m not sure if he did it from the first step or trying to make the throw the plate. It doesn’t really matter, right?” Mets manager Buck Showalter said between games. “But, yeah, that’s a loss for us.”

Guillorme limped off the field and was replaced at second base. He was seen in the clubhouse wearing a walking boot after the game, which the Mets won 5-4.

The Mets are already short, with outfielder Tommy Pham pulling up lame with a groin injury while running to first base on Thursday. Outfielder Starling Marte also went on the injured list, with migraine headaches.