A missing poster for Rudolph "Rudy" Farias IV is shown during the Missing Person Day event at City Hall Sunday, Jan. 31, 2016, in Houston. Farias, who went missing as a teenager in 2015 after last being seen walking his dogs in Houston has been found alive, his family and police said Monday, July 3, 2023. (TexasEquuSearch/Courtesy of Houston Chronicle via AP)
Texas man found 8 years after going missing
Marni Larsen and her son, Damon Rasmussen of Holladay, Utah, wait their turn in line hoping to snag her son's passport outside the Los Angeles Passport Agency at the Federal Building in Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Larsen applied for her son's passport two months earlier and spent weeks checking for updates online or through a frustrating call system. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
The wait for US passports
FILE - Team USA celebrates after winning the Women's World Cup soccer final against the Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019. The United States will be playing for an unprecedented three-peat at the Women's World Cup this summer. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, File)
Women’s World Cup guide
This combination of images shows "Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)" by Taylor Swift, left, and “I Inside the Old Year Dying” by PJ Harvey. (Republic Records, left, and Partisan Records via AP)
What to stream this week
Sofia Kenin of the US celebrates winning a point from Coco Gauff of the US during the first round women's singles match on day one of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, July 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Sofia Kenin stuns Coco Gauff at Wimbledon
Sports

Mets acquire Trevor Gott from Mariners, who also unload Chris Flexen’s contract

Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Trevor Gott throws to a Tampa Bay Rays batter during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 30, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)
1 of 4 | 

Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Trevor Gott throws to a Tampa Bay Rays batter during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 30, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Trevor Gott pauses after allowing a two-run double to Washington Nationals' Lane Thomas during the 11th inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Seattle. The Nationals won 7-4. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
2 of 4 | 

Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Trevor Gott pauses after allowing a two-run double to Washington Nationals’ Lane Thomas during the 11th inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Seattle. The Nationals won 7-4. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Trevor Gott winds up to throw to the Texas Rangers in the sixth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
3 of 4 | 

Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Trevor Gott winds up to throw to the Texas Rangers in the sixth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Chris Flexen stands behind the mound after giving up a two-run home run to Texas Rangers' Nathaniel Lowe during the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
4 of 4 | 

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Chris Flexen stands behind the mound after giving up a two-run home run to Texas Rangers’ Nathaniel Lowe during the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets have acquired right-handed reliever Trevor Gott from the Seattle Mariners in exchange for lefty Zach Muckenhirn.

New York also picked up righty Chris Flexen in the deal and immediately designated him for assignment, the team announced Monday. Flexen, who was due $8 million this season, was designated for assignment by Seattle last week. The Mets are responsible for the $3.9 million left on his deal.

The Mets’ bullpen ranks 21st in the majors with a 4.26 ERA, one of many culprits for a woeful season. New York is 38-46 despite a projected $360 million payroll, the highest in the sport’s history.

Other news
Seattle Mariners' Jose Caballero is hit by a pitch with the bases loaded by Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Jason Adam, driving in Teoscar Hernandez to score, during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 2, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Mariners climb out of an early 5-run hole to beat the Rays 7-6 on HBP
José Caballero was hit by a pitch from Jason Adam to force in the tiebreaking run, and the Seattle Mariners erased an early five-run deficit in a 7-6 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays.
From left to right, Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Paul Sewald, catcher Cal Raleigh, centerfielder Julio Rodriguez, first baseman Ty France and left fielder Jarred Kelenic celebrate after a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
Kelenic’s tiebreaking single leads Mariners over Rays 8-3
Jarred Kelenic hit a tiebreaking single off Tyler Glasnow in the sixth inning, Teoscar Hernández added a two-run double in a three-run seventh and the Seattle Mariners beat the Tampa Bay Rays 8-3 to stop a three-game losing streak.
Tampa Bay Rays' Josh Lowe scores against the Seattle Mariners during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)
Rays score 15 unanswered runs to rally for 15-4 win over sinking Mariners
Luke Raley doubled and later scored on Isaac Parades’ infield grounder at the start of an eight-run eighth inning for Tampa Bay, and the Rays rallied from a 4-0 deficit to beat the Seattle Mariners 15-4.
New York Yankees' Domingo Germán, center, is doused by teammates after he pitched a perfect game against the Oakland Athletics in a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. The Yankees won 11-0. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Domingo Germán of the Yankees throws first perfect game since 2012, 24th in big league history
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Domingo Germán of the New York Yankees pitched the 24th perfect game in major league history Wednesday night, retiring every Oakland batter in an 11-0 victory over the Athletics.

The 30-year-old Gott will be joining his sixth team in eight major league seasons. He was 0-3 with a 4.03 ERA with the Mariners this season. He’s signed for $1.2 million and can become a free agent after the 2024 season.

Muckenhirn, 28, made his major league debut for the Mets this year and had a 6.00 ERA over three appearances. He has an 0.88 ERA in 16 appearances with Triple-A Syracuse, striking out 19 in 30 2/3 innings.

___

AP Baseball: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://apnews.com/hub/MLB