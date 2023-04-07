Mets walk to 9-3 win over Marlins in home opener

New York Mets pitcher Tylor Megill throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins on Friday, April 7, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

New York Mets pitcher Tylor Megill throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins on Friday, April 7, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

NEW YORK (AP) — After waiting a day to get going at home, the New York Mets walked their way to a comfortable win.

Tylor Megill pitched six shutout innings, Starling Marte and Francisco Lindor hit their first home runs of the season, and the Mets beat the wild Miami Marlins 9-3 on Friday before a sellout crowd of 43,590 in their Citi Field opener.

Miami starter Edward Cabrera (0-1) walked a career-high seven in 2 2/3 innings and was pulled without giving up a hit. New York took advantage of 12 free passes from six Marlins pitchers — four drawn by leadoff batter Brandon Nimmo.

“Really impressed with the patience of our hitters,” Mets manager Buck Showalter said. “Sooner or later, we broke through.”

Pete Alonso also homered and drove in two runs for the Mets, who have won four straight home openers and eight of their last nine. They improved to 4-1 against Miami this season and rebounded from a three-game sweep in Milwaukee that completed a 3-4 trip to start the season.

“It’s nice to get that first one,” Alonso said.

In a game postponed a day because of a rainy forecast, Megill (2-0) filled in for injured ace Justin Verlander again and beat the Marlins for the second time in a week. The right-hander allowed three hits and struck out three, shaking off a line drive that nailed the front of his right foot in the fourth.

“He was solid. Had command of a lot of pitches and attacked the strike zone,” Showalter said. “Not an easy day to pitch. Windy, cold, tough to grip the baseball.”

Dennis Santana gave up a three-run homer to Garrett Cooper that trimmed it to 6-3 in the eighth.

Alonso had an RBI single in the fourth and Marte made it 4-0 with a solo homer in the sixth. New York added two runs without a hit in the seventh, and Lindor launched a two-run homer in the eighth.

Alonso followed with his third home run in two games and fourth of the season, giving the Mets back-to-back long balls for the first time this year. It was Alonso’s 150th career home run, breaking a tie with Carlos Beltran for sixth place in club history.

“Nimmo set the tone, taking quality pitches very close to the strike zone,” Lindor said, holding his young daughter in the crook of his arm as she licked chocolate ice cream off a stick. “We were ready to hit, but we were trying to get our pitch.”

WILD THING

Cabrera became the first Marlins pitcher to walk seven batters in a game since Trevor Richards in July 2018. The right-hander, who turns 25 next week, set his previous career high with six walks over four innings last Saturday against the Mets.

“Got to keep working,” Cabrera said through an interpreter. “I just have to be persistent and continue with my routine.”

SALUTE TO MURPH

The Mets honored longtime announcer Bob Murphy with a marker on the Citi Field roof between a similar one recognizing former broadcaster Ralph Kiner and the team’s retired numbers. Murphy, who died in 2004, spent 42 seasons calling Mets games from their inaugural season in 1962 until 2003. His children, Brian, Kasey and Kelly, threw out ceremonial first pitches.

NOT FORGOTTEN

Injured closer Edwin Díaz was the final Mets player introduced to the crowd during pregame ceremonies, accompanied by his popular entrance song “Narco.” With a large brace on his right leg, Díaz held crutches as he waved to cheers from the top step of the dugout. The star reliever had surgery for a torn knee tendon after getting hurt celebrating a victory with Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic. He is expected to miss the entire season.

HOME SWEET HOME

New York improved to 41-21 in home openers, including 11-4 at Citi Field. ... Lindor went deep twice in last year’s home opener against Arizona, and Marte also homered in that game.

WALK ON

The last time New York drew 12 walks in a nine-inning game was May 18, 1997, against Colorado.

“My job is to get on base for these big boys,” Nimmo said. “I was able to lay off some good pitches.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: CF Jazz Chisholm Jr. went 1 for 4 in the cleanup spot after leaving Wednesday’s win over Minnesota in the first inning with a stinger in his right shoulder. ... LHP Steven Okert (left adductor strain) is scheduled to pitch one inning Saturday on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Jacksonville. ... RHP Sixto Sánchez (shoulder), who hasn’t pitched in the majors since 2020, was set to throw live batting practice for the second time at the team’s complex in Jupiter, Florida.

Mets: Placed catcher Omar Narváez on the 10-day injured list with a strained left calf and recalled catcher Francisco Álvarez from Triple-A Syracuse.

UP NEXT

Rookie RHP Kodai Senga (1-0, 1.69 ERA) makes his home debut Saturday for the Mets against Marlins LHP Trevor Rogers (0-1, 6.23 ERA). Senga beat Rogers 5-1 on Sunday in Miami, striking out eight over 5 1/3 innings in his major league debut.

