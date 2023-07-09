Blake Snell strikes out 11 in 6 shutout innings in the Padres’ 3-1 victory over the Mets

FILE - Hunter Biden talks with guests before President Joe Biden offers a toast during a State Dinner for India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House in Washington, June 22, 2023. The Republican chairmen of three key House committees are joining forces to probe the Justice Department's handling of charges against Hunter Biden after making sweeping claims about misconduct at the agency. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Hunter Biden
FILE - Daniel Banyai, the owner of Slate Ridge Vermont, speaks to supporters, April 17, 2021, in West Pawlet, Vt., during a Second Amendment Day Picnic at the unpermitted gun range and firearms training center. A judge on Thursday, July 6, 2023, ordered Banyai arrested until he proves that parts of the 30-acre facility has been removed or demolished. (AP Photo/Wilson Ring, File)
Slate Ridge
FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the early morning hours of Monday, April 24, 2023, near Washtucna, Wash. A solar storm forecast for Thursday, July 13, is expected to give skygazers in more than a dozen American states a chance to glimpse the Northern Lights. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
Northern Lights
FILE - This photo, taken in New York on July 5, 2023, show the logo for Meta's new app Threads, right, and that of Twitter. In a cease-and-desist letter earlier this week, Twitter threatened legal action against Instagram parent company Meta over the new text-based app, Threads. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Twitter and Threads
FILE - A gay Pride rainbow flag flies with the U.S. flag in front of the Asbury United Methodist Church in Prairie Village, Kan., on Friday, April 19, 2019. As of June 2023, more than 6,000 United Methodist congregations — a fifth of the U.S. total — have now received permission to leave the denomination amid a schism over theology and the role of LGBTQ people in the nation's second-largest Protestant denomination. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
United Methodist congregations
Sports

Blake Snell strikes out 11 in 6 shutout innings in the Padres’ 3-1 victory over the Mets

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Blake Snell works against a New York Mets batter during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 8, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
1 of 10 | 

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Blake Snell works against a New York Mets batter during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 8, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Blake Snell works against a New York Mets batter during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 8, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
2 of 10 | 

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Blake Snell works against a New York Mets batter during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 8, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado throws to second for the out on New York Mets' Brandon Nimmo as Tommy Pham arrives to first off a fielder's choice during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 8, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
3 of 10 | 

San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado throws to second for the out on New York Mets’ Brandon Nimmo as Tommy Pham arrives to first off a fielder’s choice during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 8, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
New York Mets starting pitcher David Peterson works against a San Diego Padres batter during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 8, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
4 of 10 | 

New York Mets starting pitcher David Peterson works against a San Diego Padres batter during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 8, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
San Diego Padres' Matthew Batten, right, celebrates with teammate Trent Grisham after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
5 of 10 | 

San Diego Padres’ Matthew Batten, right, celebrates with teammate Trent Grisham after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
San Diego Padres' Matthew Batten, right, celebrates with teammate Fernando Tatis Jr. after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
6 of 10 | 

San Diego Padres’ Matthew Batten, right, celebrates with teammate Fernando Tatis Jr. after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
San Diego Padres' Matthew Batten bats during the third inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
7 of 10 | 

San Diego Padres’ Matthew Batten bats during the third inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
New York Mets starting pitcher David Peterson works against a San Diego Padres batter during the second inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 8, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
8 of 10 | 

New York Mets starting pitcher David Peterson works against a San Diego Padres batter during the second inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 8, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Blake Snell works against a New York Mets batter during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 8, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
9 of 10 | 

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Blake Snell works against a New York Mets batter during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 8, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Blake Snell works against a New York Mets batter during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 8, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
10 of 10 | 

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Blake Snell works against a New York Mets batter during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 8, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By RICHARD J. MARCUS
 
Share

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Blake Snell allowed only one hit and struck out 11 in six shutout innings, Matthew Batten hit a two-run shot for his first homer in the majors and the San Diego Padres beat the New York Met 3-1 on Saturday night.

The Padres ended the Mets’ winning streak at six, winning for the fourth time in five games.

“That’s why he was the NL Pitcher of the Month of June and we got a view of it tonight,” Mets manager Buck Showalter said about Snell. “We knew he was on top of his game.”

Other news
Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts (50), right, celebrates after his solo home run with Freddie Freeman (5) during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Los Angeles, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
Betts ties MLB record with 10th leadoff homer in first half to help Dodgers rout Angels 10-5
All-Star Mookie Betts hit his 10th leadoff homer — tying the most in the first half in major league history — and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the slumping Angels 10-5 on Saturday night.
Milwaukee Brewers' Jacob Misiorowski throws during the fourth inning of the All-Star Futures baseball game Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)
Misiorowski displays heat at Futures Game by reaching 100 mph with 10 of 18 pitches
Milwaukee prospect Jacob Misiorowski reached 100 mph with 10 of 18 pitches in Major League Baseball’s annual All-Star Futures Game.
Chicago Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong greets Pittsburgh Pirates' Endy Rodriguez, who had scored during the second inning of the All-Star Futures baseball game Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)
Top Cubs prospect relishes conversation with Ken Griffey Jr. during Futures Game
Pete Crow-Armstrong is considered the top prospect in the Chicago Cubs system and one of the top prospects in baseball.
Houston Astros' Martin Maldonado celebrates after hitting a home run against the Seattle Mariners during the eighth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
Maldonado’s homer in eighth gives Houston Astros 3-2 win over Seattle Mariners
Martín Maldonado hit a tiebreaking solo home run in the eighth inning to lift the Houston Astros to a 3-2 victory over the Seattle Mariners.

Snell (6-7) had his fifth double-digit strikeout game of the season, all in his past six starts. He has won five of his last six decisions, lowering his ERA to 2.85.

Both Padres manager Bob Melvin and Showalter said that Snell had stellar command of all four of his pitches (slider, curveball, change-up, and fastball) on Saturday.

“I have always known I have been a four-pitch guy. I have always believed I could do that,” Snell said have his pitching arsenal. “In between every outing I am making the adjustments I need to make and going into the next game a better pitcher every time, for the most part,”

Josh Hader pitched a scoreless ninth for his 21st save of the season.

The Padres took a 3-0 lead in the second inning against Mets starter David Peterson (2-7).

Gary Sanchez doubled and eventually scored from third on Brandon Dixon’s sacrifice fly. Batten, who was filling in for the injured Ha-Seong Kim at second base, added his two-run homer to left field. He was called up from Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday.

“I didn’t feel anything off the bat and then running around the bases just didn’t feel real,” Batten said of his home run. “I can’t even put it into words. ... It was special.”

Peterson lasted 5-1/3 innings, giving up three runs, five hits and striking out seven.

New York cut it to 3-1 in the seventh on Francisco Alvarez’s homer off Luis Garcia. Nick Martinez struck out the side in the Mets’ eighth.

“I wasn’t sure if we were going to have him (Martinez) today, but he said he is good to go as he typically does,” Melvin said. “He strikes out three, has a great inning, sets up for Josh.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets: LHP José Quintana (recovering from rib surgery on the 60-day IL), made his fifth rehab start Saturday, pitching 4-1/3 innings for Triple-A Syracuse.

Padres: Kim (jammed right big toe) is day-to-day after kicking a full water cooler in frustration in the Padres dugout on Friday night after being thrown out at third trying to stretch a double into a triple. Kim did not play Saturday but may be available on Sunday according to Melvin....RHP Steven Wilson (right pectoral strain), who is on the 15-day IL, pitched a simulated inning versus hitters Saturday.

UP NEXT

Mets LHP Max Scherzer (8-2, 4.03) was set to start Sunday against RHP Joe Musgrove (7-2, 3.56).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports