Machado has 2 homers, 5 RBIs off Scherzer; Musgrove sharp as the Padres beat the Mets 6-2

FILE - A view of the main entrance to the headquarters of the publicly funded BBC in London, Wednesday, July 19, 2017. Senior British politicians on Sunday, July 9, 2023 called on the BBC to rapidly investigate a complaint that a leading presenter paid a teenager for explicit photos. The publicly funded national broadcaster is under pressure after The Sun newspaper reported allegations that the male presenter gave a youth 35,000 pounds ($45,000) starting in 2020 when the young person was 17. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)
BBC suspends presenter
FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the early morning hours of Monday, April 24, 2023, near Washtucna, Wash. A solar storm forecast for Thursday, July 13, is expected to give skygazers in more than a dozen American states a chance to glimpse the Northern Lights. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
Northern Lights
FILE - West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins watches from the bench during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. Huggins has been arrested on suspicion of drunken driving, Friday, June 16, a month after the university suspended him for three games for using an anti-gay slur while also denigrating Catholics during a radio interview. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Bob Huggins disputes resignation
FILE - Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour in Glendale, Ariz., on March 17, 2023. Swift released "Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)." Swift re-recorded her sophomore country album, “Speak Now,” and has 22 songs, including six that were written during the album’s original era, but not recorded until recently. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)
“Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)”
Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates after beating Switzerland's Belinda Bencic in a women???s singles match on day seven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Wimbledon
Sports

Machado has 2 homers, 5 RBIs off Scherzer; Musgrove sharp as the Padres beat the Mets 6-2

San Diego Padres' Manny Machado rounds second base after hitting a three-run home run against the New York Mets in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 9, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)
1 of 5 | 

San Diego Padres’ Manny Machado rounds second base after hitting a three-run home run against the New York Mets in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 9, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
San Diego Padres' Manny Machado, left, watches his three-run home run as New York Mets' Francisco Alvarez looks on in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 9, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)
2 of 5 | 

San Diego Padres’ Manny Machado, left, watches his three-run home run as New York Mets’ Francisco Alvarez looks on in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 9, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
New York Mets' Max Scherzer walks back to the mound after giving up a three-run home run to San Diego Padres' Manny Machado in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 9, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)
3 of 5 | 

New York Mets’ Max Scherzer walks back to the mound after giving up a three-run home run to San Diego Padres’ Manny Machado in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 9, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
New York Mets' Tommy Pham (28) walks off the field with a trainer in the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Sunday, July 9, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)
4 of 5 | 

New York Mets’ Tommy Pham (28) walks off the field with a trainer in the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Sunday, July 9, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove works against the New York Mets in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 9, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)
5 of 5 | 

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove works against the New York Mets in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 9, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By BERNIE WILSON
 
Share

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Manny Machado homered twice off Max Scherzer and drove in five runs for the San Diego Padres, who got six strong innings from Joe Musgrove to beat the New York Mets 6-2 Sunday and take two of three in a series between high-priced, yet underwhelming, teams.

The teams came in buried in fourth place in their respective divisions with identical 42-47 records. The Padres head into the All-Star break with five wins in six games, while the Mets have lost two straight following a season-best six-game winning streak.

The Mets and Padres have failed to live up to the enormous expectations brought on by their massive payrolls. After the 101-win Mets were eliminated in the wild-card round by the Padres, they went on a spending spree that sent their payroll soaring to a record $360 million. The Padres, who reached the NL Championship Series, have the third-highest payroll at about $250 million.

Other news
FILE - LSU's Paul Skenes pitches against Tennessee in a baseball game at the NCAA College World Series in Omaha, Neb., on Saturday, June 17, 2023. Skenes, a hard-throwing pitcher who struck out 209 batters in 122 innings for the Tigers, could be the first pick in Sunday night's Major League Baseball draft.(AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz, File)
Pittsburgh selects hard-throwing LSU pitcher Paul Skenes with top pick of amateur draft
The Pittsburgh Pirates have selected hard-throwing LSU right-handed pitcher Paul Skenes with the top pick in baseball’s amateur draft.
Pittsburgh Pirates' Ji Man Choi (91), of South Korea, celebrates his two-run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks as Pirates' Carlos Santana, left, walks behind during the second inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Choi slugs 2-run homer as Pirates beat Diamondbacks 4-2 to end 4-game losing streak
Ji Man Choi hit a two-run homer, seven Pittsburgh pitchers combined on a four-hitter and the Pirates ended a four-game losing streak with a 4-2 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.
San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb throws in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies in San Francisco, Sunday, July 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
Logan Webb overcomes shaky start for a 10-strikeout, complete-game win as Giants beat Rockies 1-0
Logan Webb overcame a shaky start for a 10-strikeout, complete-game victory and the San Francisco Giants made J.D.
Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Adbert Alzolay reacts as his final pitch is lined out to give his team a win in a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Sunday, July 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Cubs score 6 runs late to rally for 7-4 win over Yankees
Yan Gomes hit a tying pinch-hit two-run single in the seventh inning following a fielding error by second baseman Gleyber Torres and Seiya Suzuki hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the eighth and the Chicago Cubs rallied for a 7-4 victory over the New York Yankees.

The Padres got to Scherzer (8-3) right away and handed him his first loss since May 3 at Detroit. Kim Ha-Seong hit a leadoff single to left, Fernando Tatis Jr. doubled off the center field wall with one out and then Machado drove a 2-2 pitch into the middle balcony of the four-story brick warehouse in the left field corner.

After Tatis singled with one out in the fifth, Machado homered into the home run porch in right, his 15th. Machado has three multi-homer games this season and 36 in his career. He has five career homers off Scherzer.

“You want to attack off of someone like that. If he gets in a groove, it’s going to be tough,” Machado said.

“I’m trying to just drive in one run and get on the board as quickly as possible to give Joe that lead. You get two good swings and you put some runs on against a guy like that, it’s always a bonus.”

Machado’s first homer came on a hanging slider.

“I’ve got to be better than that,’’ Scherzer said. “I had a chance to get out of the inning and I didn’t. I’m executing the slider at times and it is good and at times it is bad. That’s the worst thing you can have, an inconsistent pitch. I’m leaving it in the middle part of the plate at the wrong time.’’

Scherzer, who had six wins in his previous 10 starts, allowed five runs and six hits in five innings, struck out seven and walked three.

Musgrove (8-2) was facing the Mets for the first time since earning the win in the decisive Game 3 of a wild-card series on Oct. 9 with seven shutout innings of one-hit ball at New York. That was the game Mets manager Buck Showalter asked the umpires to check Musgrove’s ears for a foreign substance. Nothing was found.

The big-right hander blanked the Mets on three hits while striking out seven and walking none. He hit a career-high four batters, including two straight in the fourth to load the bases with one out. He got out of the jam with consecutive strikeouts. He was also backed by three double plays. The Padres had three double plays overall.

“It feels good taking two of three from them, especially going up against Scherzer today; tough competition, really good pitcher with a lot of accolades,” Musgrove said. “Manny getting us started with a three-run lead early there really set the tone for us and allowed me to go out and be really aggressive.”

He called it “a very sloppy outing but ultimately the idea is to go out and put up zeroes.”

Musgrove has seven wins in nine starts and hasn’t lost since May 20 at the New York Yankees.

New York’s Mark Canha, who replaced the injured Tommy Pham in the first, hit a two-run double off Adrián Morejón in the eighth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets: LF Pham left with right groin soreness after fielding Kim’s leadoff hit.

UP NEXT

Mets: RHP Justin Verlander (3-4, 3.60 ERA) is scheduled to start Friday night in the opener of a three-game home series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Padres: RHP Yu Darvish (5-6, 4.87) is scheduled to start Friday night in the opener of a four-game series at Philadelphia, which will counter with LHP Cristopher Sánchez (0-2, 2.84).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports