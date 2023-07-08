This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. Meta unveiled the app to rival Twitter, targeting users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned — and frequently changed — by Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
McNeil doubles in go-ahead run, the Mets beat the Padres 7-5 to win 6th straight

New York Mets' Daniel Vogelbach reacts after hitting an RBI-single during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Friday, July 7, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
San Diego Padres' Jake Cronenworth breaks his bat as he grounds into a fielder's choice during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Friday, July 7, 2023, in San Diego. San Diego Padres' Xander Bogaerts was out at second on the play. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
New York Mets starting pitcher Justin Verlander works against a San Diego Padres batter during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 7, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor, left, talks with center fielder Brandon Nimmo during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Friday, July 7, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish, center, meets with pitching coach Ruben Niebla (57) and catcher Gary Sanchez, second from left, for a mound visit during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Friday, July 7, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
New York Mets third baseman Luis Guillorme, left, tags out San Diego Padres' Ha-Seong Kim, trying to reach third off a double during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, July 7, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
San Diego Padres relief pitcher Adrian Morejon fields a ground ball before throwing to first for the out on New York Mets' Luis Guillorme during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 7, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
By BERNIE WILSON
 
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jeff McNeil doubled in Starling Marte with the go-ahead run on the first pitch of the 10th inning and the New York Mets extended their winning streak to a season-high six games by beating the San Diego Padres 7-5 on Friday night in a matchup of high-priced, underperforming teams.

McNeil’s grounder off rookie Tom Cosgrove (1-2) went just inside the line past diving first baseman Jake Cronenworth and into right field to bring in Marte, the automatic runner. Francisco Alvarez followed with his fourth straight single to score McNeil, the 2022 NL batting champion.

The Mets added on with a two-run single by Francisco Lindor, who had three hits and three RBIs as he followed up his first career five-hit game the night before.

Lindor homered off Yu Darvish in the third to pull the Mets to 3-2. It was his 19th. Daniel Vogelbach’s third single off Darvish tied it at 3 in the fifth. He also had an RBI single in the first.

The Mets had the bases loaded with one out in the ninth before Nick Martinez got Marte to bounce into a 1-2-3 double play.

Drew Smith (4-3) pitched the ninth for the win.

Manny Machado hit a two-run homer for the Padres in the 10th, his 13th.

The teams came in with 41-46 records and buried in fourth place in their respective divisions. The Mets have baseball’s biggest payroll at around $360 million and the Padres are third at about $250 million.

The Padres had World Series aspirations after reaching the NL Championship Series. Along the way, they eliminated the 101-win Mets in a wild-card series and the 111-win Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS. They signed shortstop Xander Bogaerts to a $280 million, 11-year contract and welcomed back Fernando Tatis Jr. from an 80-game doping suspension, but have struggled offensively.

The Mets went on a jaw-dropping spending spree under owner Steve Cohen, but their bullpen has been an issue after Edwin Diaz was lost before the season to a knee injury.

The Padres went ahead 2-1 in the bottom of the first when Machado hit an RBI double off Justin Verlander with two outs and then hustled home on third baseman Luis Guillorme’s fielding error. Guillorme made an impressive leaping catch of Gary Sanchez’s line drive in the sixth.

Trent Grisham’s RBI double in the second gave San Diego a 3-1 lead.

Darvish, who had been sidelined by an illness for just more than two weeks, allowed three runs and seven hits in five innings.

Verlander, making just his third career start against the Padres, gave up three runs, two earned, and five hits in six innings.

UP NEXT

Mets LHP David Peterson (2-6, 6.61 ERA) and Padres LHP Blake Snell (5-7, 3.03) are scheduled to start Saturday night.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports