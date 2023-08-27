Jacksonville store shooting
Mets slugger Pete Alonso leaves against Angels after getting hit by a pitch

 
NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso left Saturday night against the Los Angeles Angels after getting hit by a pitch leading off the eighth inning.

Reliever José Soriano’s first pitch of the inning — an 86 mph curveball — hit the ducking Alonso near the back of the neck. Alonso briefly remained on the ground and manager Buck Showalter ran out to check on him. The Mets lead the National League, and rank second in the majors, with 84 hit by pitches.

After getting up, Alonso exchanged words with Angels catcher Logan O’Hoppe, which caused both benches to clear. Alonso was removed for a pinch runner.

Alonso ranks third in the majors with 39 home runs and needs one more homer for his third season with 40 or more. He has been hit a major league-leading 17 times.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb