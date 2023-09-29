Dianne Feinstein
Tupac Shakur arrest
Government shutdown
New York flooding
Navy testing for steroids
Sports

Mets and Phillies rained out and rescheduled as Saturday doubleheader

Grounds crew members work on the field during a rain delay of a baseball game between the New York Mets and the Miami Marlins early Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
1 of 5 | 

Grounds crew members work on the field during a rain delay of a baseball game between the New York Mets and the Miami Marlins early Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Officials stand on the field after grounds crew members pulled the tarp off of the infield during a rain delay of a baseball game between the New York Mets and the Miami Marlins early Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
2 of 5 | 

Officials stand on the field after grounds crew members pulled the tarp off of the infield during a rain delay of a baseball game between the New York Mets and the Miami Marlins early Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
New York Mets fans watch grounds crew members work on the field during a rain delay in the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins early Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
3 of 5 | 

New York Mets fans watch grounds crew members work on the field during a rain delay in the team’s baseball game against the Miami Marlins early Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Grounds crew members work on the field during a rain delay in a baseball game between the New York Mets and the Miami Marlins early Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
4 of 5 | 

Grounds crew members work on the field during a rain delay in a baseball game between the New York Mets and the Miami Marlins early Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Grounds crew members cover the field during a rain delay in a baseball game between the New York Mets and the Miami Marlins early Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in New York. The game was suspended. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
5 of 5 | 

Grounds crew members cover the field during a rain delay in a baseball game between the New York Mets and the Miami Marlins early Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in New York. The game was suspended. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
 
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets’ series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night was postponed because of persistent rain.

The game was rescheduled as part of a single-admission doubleheader Saturday beginning at 4:10 p.m.

With rain already falling for hours and steady showers in the forecast all day, the Mets postponed Friday’s game about eight hours before the scheduled 7:10 p.m. start.

The series is nothing more than a postseason tune-up for the Phillies, who have secured the top wild card in the National League and will host a best-of-three playoff at Citizens Bank Park beginning Tuesday. Their opponent is still to be determined.

Other news
FILE - San Diego Padres' Manny Machado, left, scores from third base off a fielder's choice by Luis Campusano as Philadelphia Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs can't reach the throw during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, in San Diego. San Diego Padres' Xander Bogaerts scored and Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Bryson Stott picked up a throwing error on the play. Errors are becoming increasingly rare in the major leagues. There were just 2,459 errors entering the final weekend of the regular season, on track to finish the fewest in a non-shortened year since 1960 _ when there were just 16 teams. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
MLB errors are on track to set a record low for the 3rd year in row
Baltimore Orioles players celebrate after defeating the Boston Red Sox 2-0 in a baseball game to win the AL East championship Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Maryland governor’s office releases more details on new 30-year agreement with Orioles
Arizona Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll runs after hitting a two-run double during the third inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Chicago, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
MLB has its most productive class of rookie hitters ever. Managers and players believe they know why

Taijuan Walker (15-5, 4.35 ERA) had been scheduled to pitch for the defending NL champions against his former Mets teammates. Tylor Megill (8-8, 4.92) was lined up for New York, already eliminated from playoff contention.

The Mets’ game against Miami on Thursday night was suspended because of rain at 12:58 a.m. with the Marlins leading 2-1 in the top of the ninth inning. Miami had scored twice in the ninth when play was halted with two on and two outs.

After a 3-hour, 17-minute wait, the game was suspended. If needed to determine the NL wild card race, it would be completed Monday starting at 1:10 p.m. If the wild card race is decided, the game would not be finished and the score would revert to after eight innings, giving the Mets a 1-0 win.

Miami entered Friday with a half-game lead over the Chicago Cubs for the third and final NL wild card. The Marlins hold the head-to-head tiebreaker after winning the season series 4-2.

The Mets and Marlins played a doubleheader Wednesday, a day after a game was postponed because of a soggy field. The infield was left uncovered for at least some portion of the four straight days in which Tropical Storm Ophelia inundated New York.

The Phillies swept a four-game series from the Mets last weekend in Philadelphia.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB