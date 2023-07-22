FILE - Honoree Tony Bennett arrives at the Los Angeles Confidential Magazine 2012 Grammys Celebration in Beverly Hills, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 9, 2012. Bennett, the eminent and timeless stylist whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as "I Left My Heart In San Francisco" graced a decadeslong career that brought him admirers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga, died Friday, July 21, 2023. He was 96. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)
Sports

Red Sox and Mets have game suspended by rain with New York leading 4-3 in the 4th

New York Mets' Daniel Vogelbach (32) celebrates his two-run home run that also drove in Jeff McNeil (1) behind Boston Red Sox's Connor Wong during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
1 of 5 | 

New York Mets' Daniel Vogelbach (32) celebrates his two-run home run that also drove in Jeff McNeil (1) behind Boston Red Sox's Connor Wong during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Fenway Park grounds crews pulls out a tarp during a rain delay in the fourth inning of a baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Mets, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
2 of 5 | 

The Fenway Park grounds crews pulls out a tarp during a rain delay in the fourth inning of a baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Mets, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
New York Mets' Brandon Nimmo (9) celebrates after his two-run home run that also drove in Brett Baty (22) in front of Boston Red Sox's Connor Wong, second from left, during the third inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
3 of 5 | 

New York Mets' Brandon Nimmo (9) celebrates after his two-run home run that also drove in Brett Baty (22) in front of Boston Red Sox's Connor Wong, second from left, during the third inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Boston Red Sox's Triston Casas, left, and Connor Wong celebrate after scoring on a two-run double by Yu Chang during the second inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
4 of 5 | 

Boston Red Sox's Triston Casas, left, and Connor Wong celebrate after scoring on a two-run double by Yu Chang during the second inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
New York Mets' Kodai Senga pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
5 of 5 | 

New York Mets' Kodai Senga pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By KEN POWTAK
 
BOSTON (AP) — The game between the Boston Red Sox and New York was suspended in the bottom of the fourth inning with the Mets leading 4-3 on Friday night.

The Mets erased a three-run deficit on two-run homers by Brandon Nimmo and Daniel Vogelbach and had one out and a 1-2 count on Alex Verdugo at 8:20 p.m. when the umpires called for the tarp as the rain picked up at Fenway Park.

About 90 minutes later, the National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for the Boston area until 12:45 a.m. The rain had let up briefly but picked up with force again about 1 hour, 40 minutes into the delay.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Zach Eflin pitched seven strong innings to become the AL’s third 11-game winner, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Baltimore Orioles 3-0 on Friday night in a matchup of the top teams in the American League.

“Just when they’re saying there might be a window (when the rain would let up), we heard snap, crackle, pop,” Mets manager Buck Showalter said.

Showalter decided that starter Kodai Senga wouldn’t return about 50 minutes into the delay.

“We reached a point where Kodai was done. ... We had plans if it restarted,” Showalter said. “We’ll see if it’s going to be the same way.”

It was declared a “suspended game” just under 2 hours after the delay started. It will be resumed Saturday at 2:10 p.m. and the regularly scheduled 4:10 game was moved to 7:10.

Once the grounds crew got the tarp in place, very heavy rain, strong winds and lightning moved into the area, with the rain forming large puddles all along the track around the park. Fans were asked to move underneath covering and security ringing the field was moved under cover.

Nimmo homered into the Mets bullpen in the third, his 15th, and Vogelbach’s went over New York’s pen for his sixth an inning later.

As Vogelbach slowly circled the bases, a male fan wearing a Mets’ jersey celebrated with the ball that he snagged wearing a glove in the first row.

The Red Sox had opened their lead against Senga with a run in the first and two in the second on a two-run double off the Green Monster by Yu Chang.

“I first thought he was jammed, he might be out,” Senga said through a translator. “But then I thought we’re in Fenway, I wasn’t sure what would happen.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets: Showalter said outfielder Tommy Pham’s second MRI on his right groin in two weeks came back negative. “We just wanted to make sure we had a good comparison from the last one and it looked the same,” Showalter said. He was expected to make it for the game Friday.

Red Sox: Infielder Trevor Story (offseason elbow surgery) and right-hander Corey Kluber (right shoulder inflammation) both started a rehab assignment with Double-A Portland on Friday night. Story went 1 for 2 with a three-run homer, scored twice and had a walk. Kluber pitched two scoreless innings, allowing a hit with a strikeout.

UP NEXT

Mets: Right-hander Max Scherzer (8-3, 3.99 ERA) is set to start Saturday’s night game. He went seven scoreless innings against the Dodgers in his last start on July 16.

Red Sox: Lefty James Paxton (5-2, 3.51) is in line for Boston at night, coming off a rough outing when he gave up six runs in three innings against the Cubs.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports