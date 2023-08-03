Former President Donald Trump visits Café du Monde in New Orleans, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Sports

Singer throws 8 innings of 3-hit ball as Royals pound Mets 9-2 to complete a series sweep

Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. (7) celebrates with MJ Melendez (1) after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas City Royals’ Bobby Witt Jr. (7) celebrates with MJ Melendez (1) after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brady Singer throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brady Singer throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. (7) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas City Royals’ Bobby Witt Jr. (7) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
New York Mets manager Buck Showalter watches from the dugout before a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
New York Mets manager Buck Showalter watches from the dugout before a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
New York Mets center fielder Rafael Ortega watches after failing to catch a tw-run home run hit by Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. during the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
New York Mets center fielder Rafael Ortega watches after failing to catch a tw-run home run hit by Kansas City Royals’ Bobby Witt Jr. during the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
New York Mets starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
New York Mets starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
New York Mets starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
New York Mets starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
New York Mets right fielder DJ Stewart catches a fly ball for the out on Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez during the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
New York Mets right fielder DJ Stewart catches a fly ball for the out on Kansas City Royals’ Salvador Perez during the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
By DAVE SKRETTA
 
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Brady Singer tossed eight innings of three-hit ball, Bobby Witt Jr. and Drew Waters hit homers, and the suddenly hot Kansas City Royals blew out the free-falling New York Mets 9-2 on Thursday to wrap up their second straight series sweep.

The last-place Royals had won just four of their first 33 series this season, but squeaked out three wins over Minnesota before taking three from the Mets, a club they had never swept in franchise history.

Singer (7-8), who pitched well in his last two starts, allowed singles in the second, fourth and fifth and didn’t walk a batter while cruising through the New York lineup. He did not allow a run while striking out four and throwing exactly 100 pitches.

Carlos Carrasco (3-6) allowed all six runs on eight hits and a walk over six innings in another dismal start for the Mets. The right-hander has followed up eight shutout innings in Arizona on July 6 by allowing 21 earned runs in his last four starts.

Francisco Lindor provided the Mets’ only offense with a two-out, two-run homer in the ninth.

The series-ending romp wrapped a tumultuous week for the Mets, who traded Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander as part of a stunning selloff that also included closer David Robertson, and outfielders Tommy Pham and Mark Canha.

Meanwhile, the Royals completed just the fifth perfect homestand of at least six games in franchise history.

Witt got their offense started with a single in the first inning, then he stole second for his 31st of the season, before trotting home when Salvador Perez doubled off the wall to give Kansas City the early lead.

The Royals continued to put pressure on the Mets with their baserunning in the third. Samad Taylor beat out an infield single, swiped second — that made Kansas City 13 for 13 on stolen base attempts on the homestand — and reached third on a wild pitch before a high sacrifice fly by Maikel Garcia gave the Royals a 2-0 lead.

Witt followed with his first-pitch, 425-shot to straightaway centerfield.

The Royals put the game out of reach with three in the seventh when Freddy Fermin and Matt Beaty opened the inning with singles and Waters took Carrasco deep to right field. They added three more in the eighth for good measure.

The Mets turned to infielder Danny Mendick to get their final two outs on the mound.

FANCY GLOVE WORK

Witt was part of two spectacular defense plays behind Singer. The first came in the second inning, when the shortstop ranged to his left and grabbed Omar Narvaez’s grounder behind second base, then wheeled around to throw him out at first. The second came in the fifth, when second baseman Michael Massey dived to get Narvaez’s grounder, flicked it from his glove to Witt to get Mark Vientos at second base, and he fired to first to complete the double play.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets OF Brandon Nimmo (left quad) could be available to open a three-game set in Baltimore on Friday night, manager Buck Showalter said. RF Starling Marte (migraines) also could be back against the Orioles.

UP NEXT

Mets RHP David Peterson (3-7, 5.92 ERA) gets the start against the Orioles on Friday night. The Royals will send RHP Jordan Lyles (2-12, 6.15) to the mound for their series opener Friday night in Philadelphia.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB