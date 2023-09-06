Mexico’s Supreme Court decriminalizes abortion nationwide
A woman holds up a sign with a message that reads in Spanish; “I will decide” as she joins a march demanding legal, free and safe abortions for all women, marking International Safe Abortion Day, in Mexico City, Sept. 28, 2022. Mexico’s Supreme Court on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, has decriminalized abortion nationwide. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte, File)
FILE - A woman holds a banner reading in Spanish, “Legal, safe, and free abortion” as abortion rights protesters demonstrate in front of the National Congress on the “Day for Decriminalization of Abortion in Latin America and the Caribbean,” in Mexico City, Sept. 28, 2020. Mexico’s Supreme Court on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, has decriminalized abortion nationwide. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s Supreme Court decriminalized abortion nationwide Wednesday, two years after ruling that abortion was not a crime in one northern state.
That earlier ruling had set off a grinding process of decriminalizing abortion state by state. Last week, the central state of Aguascalientes became the 12th state to decriminalize the procedure.
The court’s sweeping decision Wednesday comes amid a trend in Latin America of loosening restrictions on abortion, even as access has been limited in parts of the United States.
Mexico City was the first Mexican jurisdiction to decriminalize abortion 15 years ago.