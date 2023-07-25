FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James warms up at halftime during a high school basketball game against Christopher Columbus at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, January 16, 2023, in Springfield, Mass. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)
World News

Mexican man to be tried on suspicion of setting fire in border bar that killed 11

 
MEXICO CITY (AP) — A man was ordered to go on trial in Mexico on suspicion of intentionally setting a fire at a border bar that killed 11 people last week, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Prosecutors in the state of Sonora said the Mexican suspect had been ejected from the bar in the border city of San Luis Rio Colorado because he was bothering women there.

They said he returned to the bar early Saturday and doused the place with a flammable liquid and set fire to it. The ensuing fire killed 10 Mexican citizens and one woman with American citizenship and injured six others.

Other news
A deer stands on blackened ground at the White Creek Wind Project northwest of Roosevelt, Wash., on Saturday, July 22, 2023, after a wildfire raced through the property. (Christoph Webb via AP)
Deer take refuge near wind turbines as fire scorches Washington state land
Deer have found refuge at the base of wind turbines in Washington state as wildfire scorched the ground around the area.
A military helicopter operates as flames burn a forest on the mountains near Vati village, on the Aegean Sea island of Rhodes, southeastern Greece, on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. A third successive heat wave in Greece pushed temperatures back above 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) across parts of the country Tuesday following more nighttime evacuations from fires that have raged out of control for days. (AP Photo/Spiros Tsampikakis)
Firefighting plane crashes in Greece, killing both pilots, as island blazes force new evacuations
A firefighting plane has crashed in southern Greece, killing both crew members, as authorities are battling fires across the country amid a return of heat wave temperatures.
A fire-fighting vehicle makes its way through burnt trees during a forest fire, on the island of Rhodes, Greece, Sunday, July 23, 2023. Greek authorities say some 19,000 people have been evacuated from the Greek island of Rhodes as wildfires continue burning for a sixth day on three fronts. (Lefteris Diamanidis/InTime News via AP)
Fire still blazing on the Greek island of Rhodes as dozens more erupt across the country
Firefighters are struggling through the night to contain 82 wildfires across Greece, 64 of which started Sunday, the hottest day of the summer so far.
New Zealand players pose for a group photo before the Women's World Cup soccer match between New Zealand and Norway in Auckland, New Zealand, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)
New Zealand Women’s World Cup team evacuated because of hotel fire in second security incident
A man has been charged with arson after several small fires broke out Saturday night at the downtown hotel where New Zealand’s national team is staying for the Women’s World Cup.

He will be tried on 11 counts of homicide and six counts of attempted homicide, prosecutors said. If convicted on all counts, he could face life in prison.

In line with Mexican law, the name of the 28-year-old suspect was not given.

San Luis Rio Colorado is located across the border from Yuma, Arizona, and is best known for its numerous dental clinics and pharmacies serving visiting Americans.