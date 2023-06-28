Gunmen abduct 14 state police officers in the Mexican state of Chiapas

A U.S. Coast Guard ship arrives in the harbor of St. John's, Newfoundland, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, following the arrival of the ship Horizon Arctic carrying debris from the Titan submersible. The submersible owned by OceanGate Expeditions imploded on its way to the wreck of the Titanic. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP)
Titan debris
FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
FILE - Baltimore Ravens quarterback Ryan Mallett looks to pass during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Carolina Panthers, Aug. 11, 2016, in Baltimore. Mallett, who played for New England, Houston and Baltimore during five seasons in the NFL, has died. He was 35. Mallett died in an apparent drowning, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Mallett was a football coach at White Hall High School in his native Arkansas, and the school district also confirmed his death in a post on its website. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)
Ryan Mallett death
A person walks along the shore of Lake Michigan as the downtown skyline is blanketed in haze from Canadian wildfires Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Wildfire haze
World News

Gunmen abduct 14 state police officers in the Mexican state of Chiapas

By ÉDGAR H. CLEMENTE
 
Share

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Armed men abducted 14 state police officers in southern Mexico on Tuesday, prompting a heavy deployment of federal and local forces, authorities said.

The Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection in Chiapas state said in a statement that the officers were all men, and an air and ground operation was underway to locate them.

An official with the state police force, who asked not to be quoted because he wasn’t authorized to speak to the media, said that the agents were traveling to the capital of Chiapas in a personnel transport truck when they were intercepted by several trucks with gunmen.

Other news
Shawn Fix, center, confers with defense attorney Nichole Dougherty, left, during a court hearing at Antrim County Circuit Court in Bellaire, Mich. Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Fix pleaded guilty to providing material support for a terrorist act in connection with a 2020 plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. (AP Photo/John Flesher)
Man pleads guilty to assisting in plot to kidnap Michigan governor
Prosecutors in Michigan have notched another conviction in a 2020 plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Antrim County Jail in Bellaire, Mich., shows Shawn Fix. The man accused of supporting a foiled plot to kidnap Michigan's governor in 2020 plans to change his not-guilty plea, records show. (Antrim County Jail via AP, File)
Man accused of supporting foiled plot to kidnap Michigan governor set to change not-guilty plea
A man accused of supporting a foiled plot to kidnap Michigan’s governor plans to change his not-guilty plea.
Members of a civil society group hold a banner with the picture of Pakistani human rights lawyer Jibran Nasir during a demonstration to condemn his abduction, in Karachi, Pakistan, Friday, June 2, 2023. Nasir is missing after more than a dozen armed men snatched him from his car n Thursday evening, his family said. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)
Top Pakistani human rights lawyer returns home after mysterious kidnapping in Karachi
KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — A top Pakistani human rights lawyer who was abducted by armed men in the country’s biggest city of Karachi returned home Friday, police said.
FILE - Migrants stand on the Mexican side of the U.S.-Mexico border, on the banks of the Rio Grande, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, March 29, 2023. About 50 migrants have been kidnapped by a gang in northern Mexico, the latest in a series of mass abductions, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Wednesday, May 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano, File)
Mexico finds 49 migrants who had been kidnapped from bus
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s army said Thursday that troops have found 49 migrants, including 11 children, who were kidnapped from a bus earlier this week.

The women in the vehicle were released, while the men were taken away, the official said.

The abduction occurred on the highway between Ocozocoautla and Tuxtla Gutierrez.

Violence in the Mexican border region with Guatemala has escalated in recent months amid a territorial dispute between the Sinaloa Cartel, which has dominated the area, and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

During a tour of Chiapas on Friday, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador minimized the violence in the area, saying that “in general there is peace, there is tranquility” in the state.

The day before the president’s visit, an official with the Attorney General’s Office was shot in Tuxtla Gutierrez and her companion was killed. The official was seriously wounded and was hospitalized.

In addition, on June 19, a confrontation between the military and presumed members of organized crime left an element of the National Guard and a civilian dead in Ocozocoautla, near where Tuesday’s kidnapping occurred.