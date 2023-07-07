Drum-beating ‘monkeys’ and dancing ‘parrots’ celebrate 100th anniversary of Mexico City zoo

FILE - This image provided by Eisai in January 2023 shows vials and packaging for their medication, Leqembi. On Thursday, July 6, 2023, U.S. officials granted full approval to the closely watched Alzheimer’s drug, clearing the way for Medicare and other insurance plans to begin covering the treatment for people with the brain-robbing disease. (Eisai via AP, File)
Alzheimer’s drug gets full FDA approval
FILE - Britney Spears appears at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on April 12, 2018, left, and San Antonio Spurs NBA basketball first round draft pick Victor Wembanyama speaks during a news conference in San Antonio on June 24, 2023. Wembanyama said Thursday, July 6, 2023, that he believes Britney Spears grabbed him from behind as he was walking into a restaurant at a Las Vegas casino, and that the security detail he was with pushed the pop star away. (AP Photos by Chris Pizzello, left, and Eric Gay, File)
Britney Spears and Wembanyama
This photo, taken in New York on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, show the logo for Meta's new app Threads, left, and that of Twitter. Meta is poised to unveil the new app that appears to mimic Twitter — a direct challenge to the social media platform owned by Elon Musk. A listing for the Threads app appeared on Apple's App Store, indicating it would debut as early as Thursday. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Twitter threatens legal action against Meta
This image released by Sony Pictures shows Patrick Wilson in Screen Gems' "Insidious: The Red Door." (Sony Pictures via AP)
‘Insidious: The Red Door’ movie review
FILE - Activists and international delegations stand next to cluster bomb units, during a visit to a Lebanese military base at the opening of the Second Meeting of States Parties to the Convention on Cluster Munitions, in the southern town of Nabatiyeh, Lebanon, Sept. 12, 2011. The Biden administration has decided to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine and is expected to announce on Friday, July 6, 2023, that the Pentagon will send thousands as part of the latest military aid package for the war effort against Russia, according to people familiar with the decision. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari, File)
US to provide Ukraine cluster munitions
Drum-beating ‘monkeys’ and dancing ‘parrots’ celebrate 100th anniversary of Mexico City zoo

A visitor, his face painted to represent a zebra, eyes the camera during a parade marking the 100th anniversary of the Chapultepec Zoo, in Mexico City, Thursday, July 6, 2023. Zoo organizers invited visitors to come dressed as their favorite animal. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
A girl, her face painted as a butterfly, smiles during a parade marking the 100th anniversary of the Chapultepec Zoo, in Mexico City, Thursday, July 6, 2023. Zoo organizers invited visitors to come dressed as their favorite animal. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Actors costumed as lions pose for photos with visitors during a parade marking the 100th anniversary of the Chapultepec Zoo, in Mexico City, Thursday, July 6, 2023. Zoo organizers invited visitors to come dressed as their favorite animal. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
A girl, dressed as a bee, watches a parade marking the 100th anniversary of the Chapultepec Zoo, in Mexico City, Thursday, July 6, 2023. Zoo organizers invited visitors to come dressed as their favorite animal. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Spectators watch a parade marking the 100th anniversary of the Chapultepec Zoo, in Mexico City, Thursday, July 6, 2023. Zoo organizers invited visitors to come dressed as their favorite animal. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hundreds of people celebrated the 100th anniversary of Mexico City’s Chapultepec Zoo Thursday with a costume parade that featured a marching band of lions and children dressed as birds or butterflies.

Other revelers dressed up as dancing parrots, acrobatic zebras and there were even drum-beating monkeys at the Chapultepec zoo, which was founded in 1923 in a city park of the same name.

The well-loved zoo draws about 5 million visitors per year. But it is not without its challenges.

Children play in the mud in a paddy field during Asar Pandra, or paddy planting day at Bahunbesi, Nuwakot District, 30 miles North from Kathmandu, Nepal, Friday, June 30, 2023. Nepalese people celebrate the festival by planting paddy, playing in the mud, singing traditional songs, eating yogurt and beaten rice. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)
AP Week in Pictures: Asia
June 30-July 6, 2023

A Kashmiri man cools off in a stream on a hot summer day, a woman uses a shirt to shield herself from the sun on a sweltering day in Beijing, children play in the mud in Nepal, and South Korean singer PSY performs at a concert in Seoul.
Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis speaks for the key policies and targets of his government's second four-year term, at the Greek Parliament in Athens, Greece, Thursday, July 6, 2023. The three-day debate will culminate in a vote on Saturday, during which the new government will seek a vote of confidence from the parliament. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
Greece pledges more high defense spending, seeks F-35 fleet
Greece’s conservative government is promising to continue a multi-billion euro defense modernization program during its second term in office, setting its sights on acquiring F-35 fighter jets in five years.
Pentagon spokesman U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder speaks during a media briefing at the Pentagon, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Why the US is willing to send Ukraine cluster munitions now
The Biden administration has agreed to provide controversial cluster munitions to Ukraine that it says could help its forces penetrate Russia’s defensive lines, but that many nations have pledged not to use again due to risks to civilians.
FILE - Smoke billows from the Donnie Creek wildfire burning north of Fort St. John, British Columbia, Canada, Sunday, July 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)
Wildfires in Canada have broken records for area burned, evacuations and cost, official says
Wildfires raging across Canada have already broken records for total areas burned, the number of people forced to evacuate their homes and the cost of fighting the blazes, and the fire season is only halfway finished.

Dentist Diana Godínez held up a sign reading: “The animals at the zoo need better habitats, and better treatment.”

Reflecting changes in zoo philosophy over the years, the zoo has changed from a simple repository of animals. Fernando Gual Sill said the zoo is now “a center for wildlife conservation” that protects endangered species.

Mexico has a long and troubled history related to its fascination with exotic animals. Many lions and elephants were effectively abandoned after Mexico banned animal acts at circuses in 2015.

And drug lords and others routinely keep exotic animals like lions, tigers and zebras, sometimes in inappropriate enclosures from which some periodically escape.