2023 U.S. Soccer Schedule

Wednesday, Jan. 25 — Serbia 2, United States 1

Saturday, Jan. 28 — United States 0, Colombia 0

a-Friday, March 24 — United States 7, Grenada 1

a-Monday, March 27 — United States 1, El Salvador 0

Wednesday, April 19 — United States 1, Mexico 1

a-Thursday, June 15 — vs. Mexico at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

a-Sunday, June 18 — vs. Panama or Canada at Las Vegas, 6 p.m. or 8:30 p.m.

b-Saturday, June 24 — vs. Jamaica at Chicago, 9:30 p.m.

b-Wednesday, June 28 — vs. Curaçao-St. Kitts and Nevis_Guyana-Sint Maarten winner at St. Louis, 9:30 p.m.

b-Sunday, July 2 — vs. Trinidad and Tobago at Charlotte, N.C., 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 8 — TBA

Tuesday, Sept. 12 — TBA

Saturday, Oct. 14 — vs. Germany at East Hartford, Connecticut, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 17 — vs. Ghana at Nashville, Tenn., 8:30 p.m.

a-Friday, Nov. 17 — TBA

a-Tuesday, Nov. 21 — TBA

a-CONCACAF Nations League

b-CONCACAF Gold Cup