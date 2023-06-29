Mexico acknowledges 112 heat-related deaths so far this year, almost triple the figures in 2022

FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Supreme Court decisions
FILE - Naomi Campbell appears at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film "Jeanne du Barry" at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, on May 16, 2023. Campbell has welcomed baby No. 2. The British supermodel wrote Thursday on Instagram that her son is a true gift from God. In May 2021, she introduced her firstborn on the cover of British Vogue. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)
Naomi Campbell welcomes baby No. 2
FILE - People walk by Tiffany's flagship store in New York, Nov. 25, 2019. A fire broke out Thursday, June 29, 2023, in the basement of the flagship Tiffany & Co. store on New York's Fifth Avenue, officials said. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Tiffany & Co. flagship store fire
Eco-activist Greta Thunberg attends a press-conference of a newly created working group that will work with the damages caused to Ukraine's ecology as a result of Russia's invasion in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy meets Greta Thunberg
This illustration provided by researchers in June 2023 depicts gravitational waves stretching and squeezing space-time in the universe. On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, researchers reported signals from what they call low-frequency gravitational waves — changes in the fabric of the universe that are created by huge objects moving around and colliding in space. It took decades of work by scientists across the globe to track down the evidence for these super-slow wobbles. (Aurore Simonnet/NANOGrav Collaboration)
Gravitational waves
World News

Mexico acknowledges 112 heat-related deaths so far this year, almost triple the figures in 2022

 
Share

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican health authorities say there have been at least 112 heat-related deaths so far this year, acknowledging the deadliness of a recent heatwave that the president previously said was being overblown by alarmist journalists.

The report, released late Wednesday, also shows a significant spike in heat-related fatalities in the last two weeks. So far this year, the overall heat-related deaths are almost triple the figures in 2022.

The Health Department normally issues a report on heat-related fatalities each week, but in June — at the height of the heat wave — it skipped a week, for reasons that remain unclear.

Other news
FILE- Mary Skinner inspects the rear end of a General Motors Chevrolet Cruze at Jamestown Industries in Youngstown, Ohio on Nov. 28, 2018. U.S. automakers and parts manufacturers have added nearly 90,000 jobs since January 2020 but it's hard to tease out just which economic gains can be credited to USMCA and which happened for a variety of unrelated reasons. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)
North American trade pact on 3rd anniversary: Optimism is rising for US and Mexican workers
To President Donald Trump, America’s trade relationship with Mexico was intolerable. He seethed over the U.S. trade deficit and shuttered factories in America’s heartland.
FILE - Migrants watch a train go past as they wait along the train tracks hoping to board a freight train heading north, one that stops long enough so they can hop on, in Huehuetoca, Mexico, May 12, 2023, the day after U.S. pandemic-related asylum restrictions called Title 42 were lifted. Unwittingly, migrants in Latin America finance disinformation during their journeys to the U.S., as they fall victim to fraud that can cost them thousands of dollars and that in turn has served to develop new business models, from fake work recruiters to those who call themselves "migration coaches." (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte, File)
Migrants in Mexico fall victim to rampant scams on their way to the US
Social media platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp and TikTok serve as a vehicle for deception, misinformation and scams aimed at migrants seeking a better life for them and their families in the United States.
This microscope photo provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a Fusarium sp. fungal organism in 1972. The U.S. CDC says the death toll has risen to six in an outbreak of fungal meningitis tied to surgical procedures in a city along the U.S.-Mexico border, and they have not been able to reach everyone who may be at risk of infection. Labs have detected fungal signals consistent with Fusarium solani species complex from the cerebrospinal fluid of patients receiving follow-up care in Mexico or the United States. (Dr. Lucille K. Georg/CDC via AP)
6 dead in a meningitis outbreak tied to Mexico clinics as officials struggle to reach more patients
U.S. health officials say the death toll from an outbreak of fungal meningitis tied to surgical procedures in a city along the U.S.-Mexico border has risen to six.
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a town hall event in Hollis, N.H., Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)
Rivalry between Trump and DeSantis deepens with dueling New Hampshire campaign events
The rivalry between Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump deepened Tuesday as the two leading Republican White House candidates staged dueling events in the critical early voting state of New Hampshire.

The deaths reached a peak in the week of June 18-24, with 69 deaths in one week nationwide, an unprecedented number. Temperatures in some parts of Mexico have risen to over 105 degrees Fahrenheit (40 degrees Celsius) in recent weeks.

The week of June 11-17 was also unusually bad, with 31 deaths across the country.

So far this year, the largest number of deaths from heatstroke and dehydration have occurred in the northern border state of Nuevo Leon, home to the industrial hub of Monterrey.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador claimed last week that mounting reports of heat deaths were untrue, and were part of a media campaign against his administration.

“There is an alarmist, yellow-journalism trend,” López Obrador said, citing lower death figures that were already outdated at that time.

The high number of heat-related deaths appeared to be due in part not only to high temperatures, but to a delay in the onset of seasonal rains that normally come to Mexico in mid-June and tend to cool things off a bit.

The Health Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the delay in its delay in reporting the fatalities.

Nor was it clear why the president thought the deaths were a political issue, possibly because several media outlets reported claims that some of the deaths were caused by electricity shutoffs at some of the victims’ homes.

López Obrador is a staunch defender of the state-owned power utility.