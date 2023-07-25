Mexico’s homicide rate dropped in 2022, but appears to flatline in 2023, official figures show

FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James warms up at halftime during a high school basketball game against Christopher Columbus at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, January 16, 2023, in Springfield, Mass. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)
Bronny James stable after cardiac arrest
FILE - United Parcel Service driver Hudson de Almeida steers through a neighborhood while delivering packages, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Haverhill, Mass. UPS has reached a contract agreement with its 340,000-person strong union Tuesday, July 25, averting a strike that had the potential to disrupt logistics nationwide for businesses and households alike. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
UPS and Teamsters reach tentative deal
FILE - White House Chef Tafari Campbell smiles Nov. 6, 2008, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Campbell, an employee of former President Barack Obama, has drowned near the couple’s home on Martha’s Vineyard. Massachusetts State Police confirmed that the paddleboarder whose body was recovered from Edgartown Great Pond on Monday, July 24, 2023 was Tafari Campbell, of Dumfries, Virginia. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds, file)
Obamas’ personal chef drowns
This photo taken on Nov. 24, 2022, shows Justin Germann in Hatcher Pass, near Wasilla, Alaska. Germann was among three state workers and the pilot who died when their helicopter crashed on July 20, 2023, on Alaska's North Slope. (Alyssa Marie Enriquez via AP)
Alaska helicopter crash kills 4
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions jackpot hits $820 million
Mexico’s homicide rate dropped in 2022, but appears to flatline in 2023, official figures show

FILE - Candles and flowers surround an image of Debanhi Escobar, an 18-year-old who was found dead in a motel's water tank days after getting out of a taxi on a dark highway near the northern city of Monterrey, during a protest against Escobar's disappearance and other women who have gone missing at the Attorney General's office in Mexico City, April 22, 2022. The most reliable count shows that homicides in Mexico declined significantly for the first time in several years in 2022, Mexico’s National Statistics Institute said Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

 
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The most reliable count shows that homicides in Mexico declined significantly for the first time in several years in 2022, Mexico’s National Statistics Institute said Tuesday.

Mexico’s National Statistics Institute said there were 32,223 killings in 2022, 9.7% less than in 2021. The country’s homicide rate per 100,000 inhabitants dropped from about 28 in 2021 to 25 in 2022.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who has struggled persistently with high homicide rates since he took office in December 2018, said the decline represented the results of his “hugs not bullets” policy of avoiding open confrontation with drug cartels, while funding training and scholarship programs for youths.

This image taken from police body cam video shows a police dog attacking Jadarrius Rose, 23, of Memphis, Tennessee on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Circleville, Ohio. An investigation has been launched into why an Ohio officer allowed his police dog to attack a truck driver who was surrendering with his hands raised, despite State Highway Patrol troopers urging the officer to hold the dog back. (Ohio State Highway Patrol via AP)
Ohio officer put on paid leave amid probe into police dog attack on surrendering truck driver
An Ohio police officer has been put on leave while he’s investigated for releasing his police dog on a surrendering truck driver, even after other troopers told the officer to hold the dog back.
FILE - Georgia's Adam Anderson plays against Vanderbilt during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Former Georgia football player Adam Anderson is still hoping to have an opportunity for an NFL career after he was sentenced to one year in jail for the sexual assaults of two women in 2020 and 2021. An Athens-Clarke County Superior Court judge on Monday, July 24, 2023, sentenced Anderson to two one-year terms to be served concurrently. (AP Photo/John Amis)
Former Georgia OLB Anderson given 1-year sentence for sexual assaults of 2 women
Former Georgia outside linebacker Adam Anderson is still hoping to have an opportunity for an NFL career after he was sentenced to one year in jail for the sexual assaults of two women in 2020 and 2021.
FILE - Ammon Bundy glances toward the prosecution table during a pause in his trial to clarify a line of questioning with the jury dismissed in Ada County Magistrate Judge Kim Dale's courtroom on March 15, 2022, in Boise, Idaho. A jury on Monday, July 24, 2023, awarded an Idaho hospital more than $50 million in damages in a defamation case the institution brought against far-right activist Ammon Bundy and others. (Darin Oswald/Idaho Statesman via AP, File)
Far-right activist Ammon Bundy loses defamation case and faces millions of dollars in fines
A far-right activist who led the takeover of a federal wildlife refuge in Oregon now must pay millions of dollars in damages after a hospital in Idaho won a defamation lawsuit against them.
Security personnel inspect the site of suicide bomber attack inside a roadside mosque in the Khyber district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, of Pakistan, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. A suicide bomber blew himself up inside a roadside mosque when a police officer tried to arrest him after a chase in northwestern Pakistan near the Afghan border on Tuesday, killing the officer, police said. (AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad)
Police officer killed as suicide bomber detonates explosive vest at mosque in northwest Pakistan
Pakistani police say a suicide bomber detonated his explosive vest inside a roadside mosque when a police officer tried to arrest him after a chase in northwestern Pakistan, killing the officer.

“The strategy of addressing the root causes of violence is beginning to show results,” López Obrador said.

However, the number of killings nationwide appears to have essentially flatlined in the first half of 2023, when there were 15,122 killings, compared to 15,381 in the same period of 2022.

By comparison, the U.S. homicide rate in 2021 was about 7.8 per 100,000 inhabitants.

The six-month figures are preliminary reports by police and prosecutors. The Statistics Institute’s figures are released annually with a six-month delay, but are considered more reliable — and are generally higher — because they are based on death certificates.

Much of the violence in Mexico is attributed to disputes between drug cartels, which are also involved in kidnapping, extortion and other forms of contraband.