National newspaper in Mexico says its reporter was killed in western state

 
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The national newspaper La Jornada said Saturday that its staff reporter in Mexico’s Pacific coast state of Nayarit has been found dead.

La Jornada reported the body of journalist Luis Martín Sánchez Iñiguez was found on the outskirts of the state capital, Tepic.

The Nayarit state prosecutors’ office reported that Sánchez Iñiguez, 59, had been missing since Wednesday, and issued an appeal to find him. But the office did not immediately confirm the identification of the body.

The journalist’s wife reported him missing, along with a computer and his cellphone.

Sánchez Iñiguez was last seen in Xalisco, a Nayarit town that has long been linked to the smuggling of heroin and opium.

He would be at least the second journalist killed in Mexico this year.

In February, news photographer José Ramiro Araujo was stabbed and beaten to death in the northern Mexico border state of Baja California.

Police later arrested two youths on a beach near the scene of the attack who they said had a knife and blood stains on their clothing. The suspects face charges of homicide and robbery.

The year 2022 was among the deadliest ever for Mexican media workers, with 15 killed.