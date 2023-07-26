Motorists navigate a flooded road in Grosse Pointe Farms, Mich., after a severe storm Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (John T. Greilick/Detroit News via AP)
Severe storms in Michigan
FILE - Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performs on the Stravinski Hall stage at the 49th Montreux Jazz Festival, in Montreux, Switzerland on July 4, 2015. O’Connor, the gifted Irish singer-songwriter who became a superstar in her mid-20s but was known as much for her private struggles and provocative actions as for her fierce and expressive music, has died at 56. The singer's family issued a statement reported Wednesday by the BBC and RTE. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP, File)
Sinéad O’Connor dies at 56
FILE - Facebook's Meta logo sign is seen at the company headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., Oct. 28, 2021. Meta Platforms reports earnings on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)
Meta reports strong Q2 results
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Hunter Biden’s plea deal on hold
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference at the William McChesney Martin Jr. Federal Reserve Board Building following a Federal Open Market Committee meeting on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Federal Reserve raises interest rates
World News

Mexican marines seize 7,200 bottles of liquid meth in mezcal bottles bound for Australia

In this photo released by the Mexican Navy, sailors inspect a shipment of bottles labeled mezcal in Manzanillo, Mexico, Saturday, July 22, 2023. Mexican marines working customs duty said Wednesday, July 26, 2023 they found a shipping container loaded with bottles of a clear liquid labeled mezcal but that actually contained liquid methamphetamine. (Mexican Navy via AP)

In this photo released by the Mexican Navy, sailors inspect a shipment of bottles labeled mezcal in Manzanillo, Mexico, Saturday, July 22, 2023. Mexican marines working customs duty said Wednesday, July 26, 2023 they found a shipping container loaded with bottles of a clear liquid labeled mezcal but that actually contained liquid methamphetamine. (Mexican Navy via AP)

By MEXICO CITY
 
Share

Mexican marines working customs duty said Wednesday they found a shipping container loaded with 7,200 bottles of a clear liquid labeled mezcal but that actually contained liquid methamphetamine.

The massive meth shipment was found on a Liberian-flagged vessel at the Pacific coast port of Manzanillo. The container was destined for Australia, according to shipping documents.

The marines said the shipment contained 9.5 tons of liquid meth, though the dry weight of the drugs would have been considerably less.

The bottles bore the Mezcal Social brand name and were marked “as artisanal mezcal,” an alcoholic beverage made from distilled agave.

So far this year, Mexican marines have seized over 124 tons of meth nationwide.

It would not be the first time that Mexican cartels, which dominate the international trade in meth, have tried to smuggle the drugs to Australia or in liquid form.

In 2022, officials in Hong Kong seized about $5.9 million worth of crystal meth concealed in a shipment of electrical transformers that was bound for Australia from Mexico.

Days later, they reported finding 1.8 metric tons (2 tons) of liquid methamphetamine stored in bottles labeled coconut water that arrived from Mexico by sea. The haul, estimated to be worth 1.1 billion ($140 million), was Hong Kong’s largest meth seizure.