Outside experts’ last report raises questions about military’s role in disappearance of 43 students

FILE - Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown (7) dunks the ball against the Golden State Warriors during the second quarter of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Boston. Celtics wing Jaylen Brown has agreed to terms on a five-year supermax contract extension that will pay him up to $304 million, his agent said on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Jaylen Brown agrees to historic NBA deal
FILE - United Parcel Service driver Hudson de Almeida steers through a neighborhood while delivering packages, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Haverhill, Mass. UPS has reached a contract agreement with its 340,000-person strong union Tuesday, July 25, averting a strike that had the potential to disrupt logistics nationwide for businesses and households alike. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
UPS strike averted
FILE - Migrants wait to be processed after crossing the border, Jan. 6, 2023, near Yuma, Ariz. A federal judge on Tuesday, July 25, blocked a rule that allows immigration authorities to deny asylum to migrants who arrive at the U.S.-Mexico border without first applying online or seeking protection in a country they passed through. But the judge delayed his ruling from taking effect immediately to give the administration time to appeal. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
Judge blocks Biden’s asylum policy
FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James warms up at halftime during a high school basketball game against Christopher Columbus at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, January 16, 2023, in Springfield, Mass. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)
Bronny James stable after cardiac arrest
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions jackpot hits $820 million
World News

Outside experts’ last report raises questions about military’s role in disappearance of 43 students

Photographs of missing students are displayed during a press conference by the Interdisciplinary Group of Independent Experts (GIEI) in Mexico City, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. The GIEI presented its sixth and last report on the case of the 43 students from Ayotzinapa who disappeared on Sept. 26, 2014. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The last report submitted by a panel of outside experts Tuesday raised further questions about the Mexican military’s role in the 2014 disappearance of 43 students.

The panelists said they had located photos of two dead bodies with the heads or hands bound in a way that was similar to the method Mexican marines used on other suspects.

They also found photos of suspects in the students’ abduction who have not been heard from since they were detained. It has long been acknowledged that prosecutors and military personnel tortured some of the original suspects into confessing; many of those suspects later had charges against them dismissed.

Other news
Israeli police disperse demonstrators blocking the road leading to the Knesset, Israel's parliament, during a protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system, in Jerusalem, Monday, July 24, 2023. The demonstration came hours before parliament is expected to vote on a key part of the plan. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)
Israel’s government has passed the first part of its legal overhaul. The law’s ripples are dramatic
The Israeli government has passed the first major piece of legislation in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to overhaul the country’s legal system.
Tunisians demonstrate against Tunisian President Kais Saied during the Tunisian Republic Day in Tunis, Tunisia, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. The sign reads in Arabic: "Freedom for all political prisoners". (AP Photo/Hassene Dridi)
Tunisians protest president’s expanding powers and demand release of all jailed political opponents
Opposition demonstrators have rallied on the main thoroughfare of Tunisia’s capital to denounce policies pursued by President Kaïs Saied.
FILE - Candles and flowers surround an image of Debanhi Escobar, an 18-year-old who was found dead in a motel's water tank days after getting out of a taxi on a dark highway near the northern city of Monterrey, during a protest against Escobar's disappearance and other women who have gone missing at the Attorney General's office in Mexico City, April 22, 2022. The most reliable count shows that homicides in Mexico declined significantly for the first time in several years in 2022, Mexico’s National Statistics Institute said Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo, File)
Mexico’s homicide rate dropped in 2022, but appears to flatline in 2023, official figures show
The most reliable count shows that homicides in Mexico declined for the first time in several years in 2022, but the number appears to have flatlined in the first half of 2023.
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting on economic issues via a video conference at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Alexander Kazakov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to visit China in October, Kremlin says
A top Kremlin official says Russian President Vladimir Putin is planning to visit China in October. Russian news agencies quoted Putin’s foreign policy adviser, Yuri Ushakov, as saying the trip will be timed to coincide with a “One Belt, One Road” forum in China.

The experts were asked in 2015 to investigate the abduction of the students, who attended a rural teacher’s college in southern Mexico, after police, prosecutors and the military botched the investigation into their fate.

Corrupt local police abducted the students from buses in Iguala on Sept. 26, 2014, and turned them over to a local drug gang, which allegedly burned their bodies. Bits of burned bone found near a garbage dump have been matched to three of the missing students.

Recent revelations suggest the abductions may have involved military collusion with drug traffickers.

“The evidence demonstrates that several authorities knew what was happening or had important information that has not been provided, perhaps because they thought it could expose their personnel who might have been involved,” according to the final report presented Tuesday.

The panel is down to two members out of its original five.

“It is not possible to continue,” Carlos Beristain, one of the outside experts, said. “The hiding of things and the obvious insistence on denying things have prevented getting to the truth.”

The government was slow to investigate possible military involvement, but about a dozen soldiers who served in the southern city of Iguala at the time of the mass abduction have been detained and face various charges for their possible involvement in the events. So far, it does not appear any marines were detained. In Mexico, marines serve under the navy.