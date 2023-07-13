FILE - Actors and comedians Tina Fey, center, and Fred Armisen, right, join striking members of the Writers Guild of America on the picket line during a rally outside Silvercup Studios, Tuesday May 9, 2023, in New York. Unionized Hollywood actors on the verge of a strike have agreed to allow a last-minute intervention from federal mediators but say they doubt a deal will be reached by a negotiation deadline late Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)
Hollywood actors join strike
A damaged apartment is seen in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 13, 2023, following Russia's air attacks targeting the capital city. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Ukraine repels Russian attack
FILE - This illustration provided by Perrigo in May 2023, depicts proposed packaging for the company's birth control medication Opill. U.S. officials have approved the first over-the-counter birth control pill, a major change that will broaden access for women and teenagers. The Food and Drug Administration decision on Thursday, July 13, 2023 means drugmaker Perrigo can sell its once-a-day Opill without a prescription. (Perrigo via AP, File)
Over-the-counter birth control
FILE - Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at the Moscow City Court in Moscow, Russia, June 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Dmitry Serebryakov, File)
Biden talks Russian prisoner exchange
A homeless man sleeps under the sun in the Hollywood district of Los Angeles, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. Southern California is bracing for a heat wave expected to hit this weekend, bringing "elevated" fire danger and increasing the chance of heat-related illness. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
US Southwest heatwave
World News

Mexico frees 20 kids who worked 12 hour days selling snacks, trinkets at Playa del Carmen resort

 
Share

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Police in Mexico rescued 20 kids ranging in age from 1 to 17 from rented rooms in the resort town of Playa del Carmen, where they were forced to work 12 hours per day selling snacks and trinkets on the streets and beaches, authorities said Thursday.

Prosecutors in the Caribbean coast state of Quintana Roo, where Playa del Carmen is located, said that the children and adolescents were from the largely indigenous and impoverished state of Chiapas.

The children had been promised that they would be paid and could send money home to their families. But when they asked for their pay, the adults they worked for said it had already been sent to their parents. Notebooks were found with registers of names and amounts, prosecutors said, but it remained under investigation whether the money had been sent.

Other news
FILE - A police officer allows in members of the group Madres Buscadoras de Jalisco who found several sets of human remains after receiving an anonymous tip in Tlajomulco, Jalisco state, June 14, 2023. A drug cartel bomb attack on July 11, 2023 that allegedly used a fake report of a mass grave to lure police into a deadly trap has had devastating collateral damage: It has led authorities in Jalisco state to abandon the volunteers who search for some of Mexico’s 110,000 missing people. (AP Photo/Refugio Ruiz, File)
A deadly bomb ambush of police in Mexico has endangered mothers who search for the missing
A drug cartel bomb attack that allegedly used a fake report of a mass grave to lure police into a deadly trap has had devastating collateral damage: It has led some authorities to abandon the volunteers who search for some of Mexico’s 110,000 missing people.
FILE - Mexican Army soldiers demonstrate a search for anti-personnel mines during a media presentation near Naranjo de Chila, in the municipality of Aguililla, Michoacan state, Mexico, Feb. 18, 2022. Authorities say that a coordinated series of roadway bomb blasts on July 11, 2023 in Tlajomulco, Jalisco state killed four police officers and two civilians, as well as wounded 14 others. (AP Photo/Armando Solis, File)
Roadway bombs planted by drug cartel in Mexico kill 4 police officers, 2 civilians
A drug cartel set a coordinated series of roadway bomb blasts in western Mexico that killed four police officers and two civilians.
FILE - Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during a rally marking his fifth anniversary in office, at the Zocalo in Mexico City, July 1, 2023. Mexico’s president has vowed to continue campaigning against the opposition front-runner for the 2024 presidential elections, breaking a longstanding tradition of Mexican presidents keeping out of the race to succeed them. (AP Photo/Aurea Del Rosario, File)
Mexico’s president breaks with tradition in quarrel with scrappy opposition upstart
Mexico’s president has vowed to continue campaigning against the opposition front-runner for the 2024 presidential elections, breaking a longstanding tradition of presidents staying out of the race to succeed them.
FILE - Mexican Navy officers stand guard next to a security checkpoint at the Benito Juarez International Airport, in Mexico City, Friday, June 30, 2023. Mexico's armed forces are taking control of the capital's main airport and the government plans to give the military control of nearly a dozen more across the country as the president aims at corruption and mismanagement. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano, File)
Mexican military to take over airports as president takes aim at corruption, mismanagement
Mexico’s armed forces are taking control of the capital’s main airport, and the government plans to give the military control of nearly a dozen more across the country as the president takes aim at corruption and mismanagement.

Prosecutors said the kids were forced to work dawn to dusk, and were filthy, poorly dressed and undernourished when found.

Two suspects were detained at the low-slung complex of rented rooms in Playa del Carmen. No charges were announced, but Mexico has laws against child exploitation or trafficking.

The kids were transferred to a child welfare agency. It was not clear when or if they would be returned to their parents.