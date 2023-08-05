A tropical depression off Mexico’s Pacific coast may bring rain to Baja California

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A tropical depression that formed Saturday off Mexico’s Pacific coast may develop into a tropical storm and bring rain to Baja California, but it isn’t expected to hit land.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said tropical depression 6-E was located about 380 miles (615 kilometers) south-southeast of the Baja resort of Los Cabos. It had winds of about 35 mph ( 55 kph) early Saturday and was moving northwest at 14 mph (22 kph).

While the Mexican government warned the system could cause “heavy rains” along the coast, it is expected to run roughly parallel to land and stay out to sea.