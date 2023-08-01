Tropical Storm Dora strengthens off Mexico’s Pacific coast but expected not to be a threat to land

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Dora formed and strengthen rapidly Tuesday off Mexico’s western Pacific coast but will not be a threat to land, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

Forecasters say that while the storm is expected to become a hurricane later Tuesday, it is moving generally westward and heading away from land.

The center said Dora was located 345 miles (560 kilometers) southwest of the Pacific coast port of Manzanillo.

The storm had winds of 60 miles per hour (95 kph) and was moving west at 16 mph (26 kph).