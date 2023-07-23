Russian rockets are launched against Ukraine from Russia's Belgorod region, seen from Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Vadim Belikov)
AP PHOTOS: People shade, hydrate and stay indoors in scorching heat on U.S.-Mexico border

Sweat covers the face of Juan Carlos Biseno after dancing to music from his headphones as afternoon temperatures reach 115 degrees Fahrenheit (46.1 Celsius) July 19, 2023, in Calexico, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Sweat covers the face of Juan Carlos Biseno after dancing to music from his headphones as afternoon temperatures reach 115 degrees Fahrenheit (46.1 Celsius) July 19, 2023, in Calexico, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

By GREGORY BULL
 
CALEXICO, Calif. (AP) — People withered in blistering heat on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border, where temperatures hit a scorching highs this week and many got little relief from the sun.

Maribel Padilla, part of the Brown Bag Coalition, met up with people who are homeless and particularly vulnerable to the heat in Calexico, on the border between Mexico and California, where temperatures hit 113 degrees Fahrenheit (45 degrees Celsius). She provided them with a cold, wet towel, and some refreshments to give them respite. Many placed the towels over the heads to shield themselves and rehydrated with cool bottles of water.

People wait in line to cross the border to Calexico, Calif., Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Mexicali, Mexico. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

People wait in line to cross the border to Calexico, Calif., Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Mexicali, Mexico. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Just across the border in Mexicali, Mexico, many plunged into indoor pools for some exercise and cool comfort. An outdoor taekwondo class waited for the sun to set before exerting themselves in the sweltering heat.

But there was little choice for those working outside, who sweated through their clothes in 115-degree Fahrenheit (46-degree Celsius) temperatures. Most others kept away from the outdoors, or stayed in shade cast by buildings.

The southwestern U.S. has baked in record hot weather over the last week, and more is expected to come, as climate change bolstered by an El Nino, a cyclical and natural warming of the Pacific, pushes global temperatures to new highs.

A man, who is homeless, looks at some refreshments in a bag given to him by Maribel Padilla of the Brown Bag Coalition, Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Calexico, Calif. Once temperatures hit 113 degrees Fahrenheit (45 Celsius), Padilla and the Brown Bag Coalition meet up with people who are homeless in Calexico, providing them with a cold, wet towel, and some refreshments to help them endure the scorching temperatures. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

A man, who is homeless, looks at some refreshments in a bag given to him by Maribel Padilla of the Brown Bag Coalition, Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Calexico, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Three men, who are homeless, react as they are given cold, wet towels by Maribel Padilla of the Brown Bag Coalition, July 20, 2023, in Calexico, Calif. Once temperatures hit 113 degrees Fahrenheit (45 Celsius), Padilla and the Brown Bag Coalition meet up with people who are homeless in Calexico, providing them with cold, wet towels, and some refreshments to help them endure the scorching temperatures. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Three men, who are homeless, react as they are given cold, wet towels by Maribel Padilla of the Brown Bag Coalition, July 20, 2023, in Calexico, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Women take part in an exercise class at a public pool Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Mexicali, Mexico. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Women take part in an exercise class at a public pool Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Mexicali, Mexico. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Elizabeth Lopez changes lanes as she swims at a public pool July 20, 2023, in Mexicali, Mexico. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Elizabeth Lopez changes lanes as she swims at a public pool July 20, 2023, in Mexicali, Mexico. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Children take part in a Taekwondo class after the sun set on a day of temperatures beyond 115 degrees Fahrenheit, July 19, 2023, in Mexicali, Mexico. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Children take part in a Taekwondo class after the sun set on a day of temperatures beyond 115 degrees Fahrenheit, July 19, 2023, in Mexicali, Mexico. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Men sit in the shade amid extreme heat, July 19, 2023, in Calexico, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Men sit in the shade amid extreme heat, July 19, 2023, in Calexico, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

A man, who is homeless, carries a bag of refreshments given to him by Maribel Padilla of the Brown Bag Coalition, July 20, 2023, in Calexico, Calif. Once the temperatures hit 113 degrees Fahrenheit (45 Celsius), the Brown Bag Coalition meet up with people who are homeless in Calexico, providing them with cold, wet towels and some refreshments to help them endure the scorching temperatures. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

A man, who is homeless, carries a bag of refreshments given to him by Maribel Padilla of the Brown Bag Coalition, July 20, 2023, in Calexico, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Men, who are homeless, react as they are given cold, wet towels by Maribel Padilla of the Brown Bag Coalition, July 20, 2023, in Calexico, Calif. Once the temperatures hit 113 degrees Fahrenheit, Padilla and the Brown Bag Coalition meet up with people who are homeless in Calexico, providing them with a cold, wet towel, and some refreshments to help them endure the scorching temperatures. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Men, who are homeless, react as they are given cold, wet towels by Maribel Padilla of the Brown Bag Coalition, July 20, 2023, in Calexico, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Homero Acevedo sings for tips among the line of cars waiting to cross the border to Calexico, Calif., July 20, 2023, in Mexicali, Mexico. Acevedo says he only works till about ten in the morning, due to the extreme heat. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Homero Acevedo sings for tips among the line of cars waiting to cross the border to Calexico, Calif., July 20, 2023, in Mexicali, Mexico. Acevedo says he only works till about ten in the morning, due to the extreme heat. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Pablo Suarez's shirt is bathed in sweat before seven in the morning as he parks cars and provides security for a downtown cafe Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Mexicali, Mexico. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Pablo Suarez’s shirt is bathed in sweat before seven in the morning as he parks cars and provides security for a downtown cafe Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Mexicali, Mexico. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Victor Hernandez waits for work washing windows among the line of cars waiting to cross the border to Calexico, Calif., July 20, 2023, in Mexicali, Mexico. Hernandez says he only works till about ten in the morning, due to the extreme heat. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Victor Hernandez waits for work washing windows among the line of cars waiting to cross the border to Calexico, Calif., July 20, 2023, in Mexicali, Mexico. Hernandez says he only works till about ten in the morning, due to the extreme heat. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Jorge Martinez works the fires at his taco stand after the sun set on a day of temperatures beyond 115 degrees Fahrenheit, July 19, 2023, in Mexicali, Mexico. Martinez says he hasn't bothered to open earlier in the afternoons this week, because the heat keeps his patrons away. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Jorge Martinez works the fires at his taco stand after the sun set on a day of temperatures beyond 115 degrees Fahrenheit, July 19, 2023, in Mexicali, Mexico. Martinez says he hasn’t bothered to open earlier in the afternoons this week, because the heat keeps his patrons away. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP’s climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.