World News

A brazen sledgehammer robbery at an upscale jewelry store shocks Mexico City

 
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Three men armed with sledgehammers and hatchets walked into an upscale mall in Mexico City and spent about a minute bashing in reinforced plate glass windows at a luxury jewelry store, before snatching merchandise and fleeing.

The bizarre scene was captured on video on Monday by bystanders who posted it on social media. It showed the three men whacking away at the windows, while a fourth man, apparently armed and on the lookout, observed them quietly.

In the video, no mall security or police appear to be present on the scene.

Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a town hall meeting in Eagle Pass, Texas, Monday, June 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
DeSantis unveils an aggressive immigration and border security policy that largely mirrors Trump’s
Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis is promising to end birthright citizenship, finish building the U.S.
FILE - Mexican President Andres Lopez Obrador attends a ceremony at the National Palace, in Mexico City, Sept. 20, 2022. Mexico’s Supreme Court on Thursday, June 22, 2023, overturned another set of electoral law changes favored by Lopez Obrador. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte, File)
Mexico’s top court again overrules president on electoral reform
Mexico’s Supreme Court has overturned yet another set of electoral law changes favored by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.
Former Mexican Foreign Minster Marcelo Ebrard, center, shares a laugh with supporters after a news conference at a library in Mexico City, Monday, June 12, 2023. The top diplomat has resigned his post to enter the primary race for the country's June 2, 2024, presidential election, and Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum says she will do the same Friday. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Mexico’s top diplomat resigns to enter primary race for 2024 presidential election
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s top diplomat resigned his post Monday to enter the primary race for the country’s 2024 presidential election, and Mexico City’s mayor said she would resign Friday to do the same.
Presumptive presidential candidates of the ruling party MORENA, Mexico's Interior Secretary Adan Augusto Lopez, left, Mexico City's Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum, second left, Congressman Ricardo Monreal, second right, and Mexico's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, right, applaud during a news conference at a hotel in Mexico City, Sunday, June 11, 2023. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's ruling MORENA party announced the rules to be followed by its candidates for the presidential elections of 2024 and the date of the primary elections to determine who will get the party's nomination. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Mexico’s governing party to decide its presidential nomination by polling
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s governing Morena party has decided that a series of five polls over the summer will decide the party’s nomination for the June 2024 presidential election.

Mexico City police chief, Omar Garcia Harfuch, wrote on his Twitter account Tuesday that police had worked through the night on the case and one suspect had been detained.

The mall is located on the edge of the upscale neighborhood of Polanco, which has long been considered relatively safe.