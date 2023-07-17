FILE - A helicopter drops water to stop fire on Crimean Bridge connecting Russian mainland and Crimean peninsula over the Kerch Strait, in Kerch, on Oct. 8, 2022. Traffic on the key bridge connecting Crimea to Russia’s mainland has been halted amid reports of explosions. The governor of Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014, announced the closure early Monday, July 17, 2023, but did not specify the reason.(AP Photo, File)
Russian bridge to Crimea attacked again
FILE - A pedestrian walks past the New York Stock Exchange in New York City, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/J. David Ake, File)
Stock market today
This photo provided by Jersey Central Power & Light shows flooding along Snyder Road, in Phillipsburg, N.J., near the intersection with county Route 519, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (Courtesy of JCP&L via AP)
Deadly flash flooding in the Northeast
In this image from video provided by the U.S. Senate, Aileen M. Cannon speaks remotely during a Senate Judiciary Committee oversight nomination hearing to be U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida on July 29, 2020, in Washington. The judge presiding over the federal prosecution of former President Donald Trump, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, takes the bench in the case for the first time this week as she and lawyers for both sides discuss the procedures for handling classified information in the case. (U.S. Senate via AP)
Judge in Trump documents case
FILE - Jane Birkin poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Jane By Charlotte' at the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Thursday, July 8, 2021. France's Culture Ministry and French media say singer and actress Jane Birkin has died at age 76. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
Jane Birkin dies at age 76
Child star Mia Armstrong is working on a picture book about her experiences with Down syndrome

This book cover image released by Penguin Random House shows "I Am a Masterpiece!" by Mia Armstrong.(Penguin Random House via AP)

By The Associated Press
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Child star and activist Mia Armstrong has a picture book coming out next year about her experiences with Down syndrome, what her publisher calls “all the joys and challenges.”

Random House Children’s Books announced Monday that Armstrong’s “I Am a Masterpiece!” will be released next January. Illustrated by Alexandra Thompson and co-written by Armstrong and author Marissa Moss, the book is Armstrong’s way of helping kids see the world as she sees it.

Armstrong has spoken often about Down syndrome, and has called it her “superpower.”

“I wrote this story because I want to inspire other people to love their own stories and be proud of who they are,” the 12-year-old Armstrong said in a statement. “Down syndrome does not define me and is just one small part of who I am. I’m also an actress, a model, a voiceover artist, a rock climber, a thrill seeker, a daughter, a sister, and a friend. My dream is for ‘I Am a Masterpiece!” to help kids everywhere recognize that people with Down syndrome are capable, strong and unique and that all people deserve to be accepted and loved.”

Armstrong is the first child with Down syndrome to provide the voice for a cartoon character, the superhero Eon on the Netflix show “Action Pack.” Her other credits include “Hello Jack! The Kindness Show” and “Carol of the Bells.”