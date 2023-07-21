Miami Beach area under precautionary boil water alert after main break

This photo released by the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, shows the car driven by a man who opened fire on Fargo, N.D., police officers on Friday, July 14. One officer, Jake Wallin, was killed and two others were injured before a fourth officer shot and killed 37-year-old Mohamad Barakat. (North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation via AP)
Fargo shooting updates
FILE - News media wait outside of the Alto Lee Adams Sr. U.S. Courthouse where their is a pretrial conference to discuss procedures for handling classified information in the case against former President Donald Trump, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Fort Pierce, Fla. A federal judge in Florida has set a trial date for next May for Trump in a case charging him with illegally retaining hundreds of classified documents. The May 20, 2024, trial date was set by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
Trump trial date set
French electronic music duo The Blaze performs on the Lab stage during the 57th Montreux Jazz Festival (MJF), in Montreux, Switzerland, Friday, July 14, 2023. (Valentin Flauraud/Keystone via AP)
AP Week in Pictures
FILE - Tony Bennett reacts after performing the song "I left My Heart in San Francisco" during his 80th birthday celebration at the Kodak Theater in Los Angeles, on Nov. 9, 2006. Bennett, the eminent and timeless stylist whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards, graced a decadeslong career that brought him admirers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga, died Friday, July 21, 2023. He was 96. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian, File)
Tony Bennett dies
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin speaks to the media at a briefing in Russian Foreign Ministry in Moscow, Russia, Friday, July 21, 2023. Vershinin talked about Russia's decision to withdraw from a deal that allowed Ukraine grain exports through the Black Sea. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, Pool)
Russia-Ukraine updates
Miami Beach area under precautionary boil water alert after main break

FILE - Tourists walk alongside Ocean Drive in Miami Beach, Fla., on March 21, 2021. A water main break in Miami Beach caused pressure to drop and forced officials to issue a boil water alert for the tourism hotspot on Friday, July 21, 2023. (Carl Juste/Miami Herald via AP, File)

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A water main break in Miami Beach caused pressure to drop and forced officials to issue a precautionary boil water alert Friday for a large swath of the tourism hotspot in Florida.

A private contractor hit a water main late Thursday in the South Beach section of the city, causing the break.

City officials were advising residents and tourists to use bottled water or to boil tap water for one minute before using for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth or washing dishes.

This photo provided by the University of Miami Coral Reef Futures Lab, shows fire coral and staghorn corals with bleaching, tissue loss, and recent mortality on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in the North Dry Rocks Reef off the coast of Key Largo, Fla. Some Florida Keys corals are losing their color weeks earlier in the summer than has been documented before, meaning they are under stress and their health is potentially endangered, federal scientists said. (Liv Williamson/University of Miami Rosenstiel School of Marine, Atmospheric, and Earth Science via AP)
Scientists: Florida Keys coral reefs are already bleaching as water temperatures hit record highs
The coral reefs around the Florida Keys are losing their color early this summer because of record-high water temperatures.
FILE - This jail booking photo released by the Chatham County Sheriff's Office in Savannah, Ga., shows Tyquian Terrel Bowman, a rapper also known as Quando Rondo. Prosecutors in Georgia want rapper Quando Rondo sent back to jail after he crashed a car, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, while free on bond pending his trial on gang and drug charges. (Chatham County Sheriff's Office via AP)
Rapper Quando Rondo crashes car while awaiting trial. Prosecutors want him back in jail.
Prosecutors in Georgia want rapper Quando Rondo back in jail after he crashed a car while awaiting trial on gang and drug charges.
FILE - People walk on a trail at the Montissippi County Park near the Xcel Energy Monticello Generating Plant, a nuclear power plant, in Monticello, Minn., on Friday, March 24, 2023. (Renee Jones Schneider/Star Tribune via AP, File)
Low levels of radioactive tritium may be near the Mississippi River after an energy company’s leak
Groundwater containing low levels of radioactive material may have reached the edge of the Mississippi River.
FILE - Donald Trump's former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen speaks to reporters after a second day of testimony before a grand jury investigating hush money payments he arranged and made on the former president's behalf on March 15, 2023, in New York. Donald Trump’s company and Cohen have settled a lawsuit over Cohen’s claims that he was unfairly stuck with big legal bills after getting entangled in investigations into the former president. Lawyers for the two sides told the judge they had reached a settlement during a court hearing Friday, July 21, in Manhattan, just as Cohen’s 2019 lawsuit was slated to go to trial Monday in a Manhattan state court. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
The Trump Organization and former fixer Michael Cohen settle his lawsuit over unpaid legal bills
Donald Trump’s company and his former longtime lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen have settled a lawsuit over Cohen’s claims he was unfairly stuck with big legal bills after getting entangled in investigations into the former president.

The precautionary boil water notice will be in place until drinking water test results pass inspection for two consecutive days, Miami Beach officials said in a news release.

Miami Beach had 217 hotels with 21,000 rooms, making up more than a third of the inventory in Miami-Dade County, as of last December, according to the Greater Miami Convention and Business Bureau.