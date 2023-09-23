Russia - Ukraine war
Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle ruled out of Sunday’s game vs Broncos with a concussion

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) walk out the field with the medical team after he got injured in a play against the New England Patriots during fourth quarter of an NFL football game at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Foxborough, Ma. (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)

 
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle will miss Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos after being ruled out with a concussion.

Waddle left in the fourth quarter of Miami’s Week 2 win over New England after a helmet-to-helmet hit by Patriots linebacker Marte Mapu. He was a limited practice participant Friday after missing Wednesday and Thursday’s sessions as he progressed through the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Waddle has surpassed 1,000 yards receiving in each of his first two seasons after the Dolphins drafted him sixth overall in 2021. He was second on the team last year with 75 catches and 1,356 yards, averaging 18.1 yards.

The Dolphins are looking for their second-straight 3-0 start to a season when they host the winless Broncos.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa leads the NFL with 715 yards passing. Speedy receiver Tyreek Hill has caught three of Tagovailoa’s four touchdown passes and has 255 yards receiving.

Hill has said that he wants to surpass 2,000 yards in 2023, but he’ll have a tough task against Denver’s Patrick Surtain II.

The Dolphins on Saturday elevated Robbie Chosen from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s matchup. The veteran receiver signed with Miami in April, was released as part of roster cuts in August and later re-signed to the practice squad.

Miami also elevated linebacker Cameron Goode for the game.

