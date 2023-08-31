Dolphins RB Jeff Wilson Jr. will start season on injured reserve

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins running back Jeff Wilson Jr. will start the season on injured reserve because of midsection and finger injuries.

The Dolphins placed Wilson, cornerback Jalen Ramsey and offensive lineman Robert Jones on the injured reserve list Thursday morning, sidelining them for at least four games.

Miami coach Mike McDaniel said there is a possibility that Wilson can play this season.

“It was a midsection injury compounded by some finger issues, and really, we just made the assessment that he couldn’t protect himself and be himself the way we know him to be,” McDaniel said, “so time is the best healer. Knowing Jeff, his true passion in life is to play this game, so he’ll do everything he can. I definitely wouldn’t be surprised if he would make a return this season, but we’ll let his body tell us.”

Wilson’s injury leaves Miami with veteran Raheem Mostert, rookie De’Von Achane, Salvon Ahmed, Chris Brooks, who made the team as an undrafted rookie free agent, and fullback Alec Ingold in the backfield.

Both Achane and Ahmed have been dealing with injuries.

Achane injured his shoulder in Miami’s preseason game against Houston, but McDaniel said he expects the former Texas A&M running back to be available in practice next week to “get some prep work” before the season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 10.

“Timelines are always fluid, but with regard to him, I think him and his teammates are very confident in his competitve play,” McDaniel said. “The good news is he got a ton of reps in the spring and in training camp, so we’re not too worried about that with him.”

Ahmed, who left Miami’s preseason finale against Jacksonville with an injury, should practice Thursday, McDaniel said, adding that the team has been “deliberately cautious” with him.

Ahmed had a strong preseason, with 16 carries for 142 yards and 8.9 yards per carry.

Mostert, who dealt with various injuries in 2022, led Miami in rushing with 891 yards on 181 carries. Wilson joined the team in November via a trade with San Francisco, but led Miami’s ball carriers with five rushing TDs.

Both Wilson and Mostert averaged more than 4.6 yards per carry and were expected to share lead running back duties in 2023.

Ramsey was officially placed on injured reserve after suffering a meniscus injury early in training camp. Jones suffered a leg injury against Houston.

___

