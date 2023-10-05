Giants looking to end two-game skid against Dolphins

N.Y. GIANTS (1-3) at MIAMI DOLPHINS (3-1)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, FOX

BETTING LINE: Dolphins by 10 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook

AGAINST THE SPREAD: Giants 0-4; Dolphins 3-1.

SERIES RECORD: Giants lead series 7-3.

LAST MEETING: Dolphins beat Giants 20-9 in Miami on Dec. 5, 2021.

LAST WEEK: Giants lost to Seahawks 24-3; Dolphins lost to Bills 48-20.

GIANTS OFFENSE: OVERALL (31), RUSH (23), PASS (20), SCORING (32)

GIANTS DEFENSE: OVERALL (19), RUSH (25), PASS (15), SCORING (30)

DOLPHINS OFFENSE: OVERALL (1), RUSH (1), PASS (1), SCORING (1)

DOLPHINS DEFENSE: OVERALL (26t) RUSH (22), PASS (25), SCORING (28)

TURNOVER DIFFERENTIAL: Giants minus-8; Dolphins even.

GIANTS PLAYER TO WATCH: Kayvon Thibodeaux. After a slow start, the edge rusher had a career-high two sacks and a pass defensed in Week 4. The No. 5 overall pick in 2022 is looking for his third game in a row with a sack.

DOLPHINS PLAYER TO WATCH: LB Andrew Van Ginkel. He has been Miami’s most consistent pass rusher this season with 13 tackles and a team-high three sacks, two of which came against Josh Allen and the Bills last week. It was the second multiple-sack game of his career.

KEY MATCHUP: Both offensive lines vs. both defensive fronts. Quarterback Daniel Jones has been under immense pressure this season behind a struggling offensive line that gave up 11 sacks last week, and they’re facing a Dolphins defensive line looking to answer for a poor performance against the Bills. Miami, on the other hand, is dealing with injuries to two of its most important offensive linemen as it faces Thibodeau and defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence.

KEY INJURIES: Running back Saquon Barkley has missed the past two games with a high right ankle sprain. He did some team work this week, but his status probably will be a game-time decision. ... LT Andrew Thomas (hamstring) had a setback and probably will miss a fourth straight game. … Rookie C John Michael Schmitz (shoulder) and No. 2 TE Daniel Bellinger (knee) were hurt on the first series on the same play. Schmitz is less likely than Bellinger. ... Dolphins LT Terron Armstead will be out for weeks after injuring his knee against the Bills last week. ... C Connor Williams (groin) and LB Jaelan Phillips (oblique) missed Week 4 and will likely be questionable this week.

SERIES NOTES: This is the 11th meeting between the two teams. ... The Giants have won four of their past five meetings and are 4-1 at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami’s only home win over the Giants came in their most recent meeting in 2021. ... Miami has never won consecutive games against the Giants.

STATS AND STUFF: The Giants are in a run of playing four road games out of five. Miami and Buffalo are the last two. … Their 46 points scored are the fewest in the league. Thirty one of their points came in the second half against Arizona. … Despite being sacked 10 times, Daniel Jones was 27 of 34 for 203 yards and two interceptions —including a pick-6 — against the Seahawks. He also rushed for 66 yards. … RB Matt Breida had five receptions for 48 yards filling in for Barkley on Monday night. … TE Darren Waller is looking for his third straight game of five-plus catches and 50-plus yards against Miami. …WR Wan’Dale Robinson had his most extensive action and had five catches against Seattle. … ILB Bobby Okereke had 10 tackles including two for losses last week. He had eight tackles and a pass defensed with the Colts against Miami in 2021. …DL Leonard Marshall has seven tackles for losses in 10 games against the Dolphins. CB Deonte Banks is tied for fifth among rookie with three passes defensed. ... The Dolphins are hard to beat at Hard Rock Stadiuam, where they have won 13 of their past 15 games. ... Miami hasn’t started a season 4-1 since 2003. ... Miami’s offense ranks first in several notable categories, including points (37.5), total yards (511.0), yards rushing (176.8) and yards passing (334.3) per game, while the defense ranks in the bottom seven in scoring, pass defense and third down defense. ... The Dolphins’ 77 plays of 10-plus yards are tied for the third most in the first three games of a season since 2000. ... Tua Tagovailoa leads the NFL in yards per pass attempt at 9.6. Tagovailoa was selected as the AFC Offensive Player of the Month for September, becoming the first Dolphins player to win the award since quarterback Scott Mitchell won it in 1993. ... Rookie running back De’Von Achane has had back-to-back 100-yard rushing games — Miami’s first since Kenyan Drake in 2017. Achane’s 309 yards rushing are fifth most in the NFL entering Week 5. ... The Dolphins gave up a season-high 48 points last week. They haven’t allowed a team to score more than 45 points since the 2021 season.

FANTASY TIP: Tyreek Hill was limited to 58 yards on three receptions last week, but he hasn’t had consecutive sub-100-yard games all season. He’s still Tagovailoa’s top option with a team-high 470 yards and four TDs.

