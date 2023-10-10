Dolphins rookie De’Von Achane expected to miss multiple weeks with knee injury, per reports

Dolphins rookie running back De’Von Achane reportedly will miss multiple weeks after suffering a knee injury in Miami’s win over the New York Giants.

Coach Mike McDaniel said Monday that the team is still gathering information on the severity of Achane’s injury and didn’t have details on exactly when it occurred, or a timeline for return. According to NFL Network, Achane’s injury is not expected to sideline him for the rest of the season.

“Something that we’re treating that we’ll get more information on,” McDaniel said. “But he was in and out of the game, standard rotation at the end of it like normal. He thought that he might have something, but he’s such a tough kid that it was kind of tough to read. So we need to evaluate more, and that’s what we’re doing today.”

Achane, whom Miami selected in the third round of the 2023 draft, leads the league with 12.1 yards per carry and is second in total yards rushing with 460 despite having only 38 carries — 61 fewer than San Francisco’s Christian McCaffrey, who leads the NFL with 510 yards.

Achane had a breakout game in Week 3 against Denver after being a healthy scratch in the season opener and recording only one carry for five yards the next week.

The former Texas A&M running back led the team with 203 total yards on 18 carries, 11.3 yards per rush and four touchdowns in Miami’s historic 70-20 win over Denver, and he immeditaly earned a larger role in the Dolphins’ prolific offense.

He had a team-high 11 carries in Sunday’s 31-16 win over the Giants as well as a 76-yard touchdown run, making him the only player in the Super Bowl era with seven touchdowns in his first four NFL games.

“I’ve got a lot of respect for that guy, and I think a lot of guys around the league have a lot of respect for him, as well,” Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said, “but the cool thing about it is like he doesn’t take heed to listening to any of that. Just a humble guy, just coming into work, doing what he needs to help the team win.”

Achane’s injury likely will put a heavier workload on the veteran Raheem Mostert, who has seven touchdowns and 314 yards rushing. It could also expedite the return of Jeff Wilson Jr., who has spent the first part of the season on injured reserve with multiple injuries.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl