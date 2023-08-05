FILE - Amanda Zurawski, who developed sepsis and nearly died after being refused an abortion when her water broke at 18 weeks, left, and Samantha Casiano, who was forced to carry a nonviable pregnancy to term and give birth to a baby who died four hours after birth, center, stand with their attorney Molly Duane outside the Travis County Courthouse, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Austin, Texas. A Texas judge ruled Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, the state’s abortion ban has proven too restrictive for women with serious pregnancy complications and must allow exceptions without doctors fearing the threat of criminal charges. The challenge is believed to be the first in the U.S. brought by women who have been denied abortions since the Supreme Court last year overturned Roe v. Wade, which for nearly 50 years had affirmed the constitutional right to an abortion. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
Sports

McDaniel praises defense in Dolphins scrimmage interrupted by lightning

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr., left, runs with the ball as safety Jevon Holland (8) defends during an NFL football scrimmage at Hard Rock Stadium, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr., left, runs with the ball as safety Jevon Holland (8) defends during an NFL football scrimmage at Hard Rock Stadium, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Miami Dolphins cornerback Eli Apple, right, defends against wide receiver Daewood Davis, left, during an NFL football scrimmage at Hard Rock Stadium, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Miami Dolphins cornerback Eli Apple, right, defends against wide receiver Daewood Davis, left, during an NFL football scrimmage at Hard Rock Stadium, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Miami Dolphins cornerback Tino Ellis (34) defends against wide receiver Chris Coleman, right, during an NFL football scrimmage at Hard Rock Stadium, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Miami Dolphins cornerback Tino Ellis (34) defends against wide receiver Chris Coleman, right, during an NFL football scrimmage at Hard Rock Stadium, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Miami Dolphins safety Elijah Campbell (22) defends against wide receiver Braylon Sanders (86) during an NFL football scrimmage at Hard Rock Stadium, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Miami Dolphins safety Elijah Campbell (22) defends against wide receiver Braylon Sanders (86) during an NFL football scrimmage at Hard Rock Stadium, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Miami Dolphins cornerback Eli Apple, left, defends wide receiver Robbie Chosen (3) during a team scrimmage at Hard Rock Stadium, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Miami Dolphins cornerback Eli Apple, left, defends wide receiver Robbie Chosen (3) during a team scrimmage at Hard Rock Stadium, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Miami Dolphins cornerback Noah Igbinoghene (9) breaks up a pass intended for wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr., left, during a team scrimmage at Hard Rock Stadium, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Miami Dolphins cornerback Noah Igbinoghene (9) breaks up a pass intended for wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr., left, during a team scrimmage at Hard Rock Stadium, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
 
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Typical of the South Florida summer, inclement weather disrupted another outdoor activity.

Lightning interrupted the Miami Dolphins scrimmage at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday.

Shortly after quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw a 57-yard touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill, players, staff and spectators immediately sought cover for the eventual 50-minute delay.

“Apparently, you guys would know more than I would, that happens from time to time here,” Dolphins second-year coach Mike McDaniel said. “The biggest fear that I had was I didn’t want the defense, which was starting to feel some momentum, I didn’t want them to all of a sudden have a lull. You’re just happy to get stuff out of the way because you don’t want these lessons to be learned when the score is final and the box score is real.”

Although McDaniel didn’t single out a winning unit, he praised his defense’s performance. Much is expected from the group after the Dolphins hired veteran NFL assistant Vic Fangio as their new defensive coordinator.

Cornerbacks Noah Igbinoghene and Eli Apple had interceptions.

“I always come here to work on my craft and try to get better,” Igbinoghene said.

With star cornerback Xavien Howard set in one spot, the second position becomes a focus of attention in the leadup to the regular-season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers Sept. 10.

All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey underwent knee surgery and could be sidelined until December. The Dolphins acquired Ramsey from the Los Angeles Rams in a trade March 12.

In addition to the interceptions, the defensive line also applied pressured on Tagovailoa and reserve quarterbacks Mike White and Skylar Thompson.

“Guys just came off today locked in,” defensive tackle Christian Wilkins said. “We just want to keep growing and improving as a defense every time we take the field. I feel we’ve been able to do that this camp so far.”

The Dolphins and Atlanta Falcons will participate in joint practices Tuesday and Wednesday before facing each other in their first preseason game Friday.

“The journey is just beginning for the team and that’s how both sides of the ball have to look at it,” McDaniel said. “There will be plays the defense will learn from, but overall it’s a very productive day when people really put themselves out there and are able to learn from it.”

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl