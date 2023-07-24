FILE - White House Chef Tafari Campbell smiles Nov. 6, 2008, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Campbell, an employee of former President Barack Obama, has drowned near the couple’s home on Martha’s Vineyard. Massachusetts State Police confirmed that the paddleboarder whose body was recovered from Edgartown Great Pond on Monday, July 24, 2023 was Tafari Campbell, of Dumfries, Virginia. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds, file)
Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill resolves dispute with South Florida marina worker

FILE - AFC wide receiver Tyreek Hill, of the Miami Dolphins, warms up before the flag football event at the NFL Pro Bowl, Feb. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. Hill has resolved his legal situation involving an employee of a charter company at Haulover Marina in Miami. Hill’s lawyer and the lawyer of the man that he was accused of assaulting last month released a statement to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The statement said that both parties had resolved the matter. (AP Photo/David Becker, File)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill has resolved his dispute with a man he was accused of assaulting at a marina.

Hill’s attorney and the lawyer for the man, who works for a charter company at Haulover Marina in Miami, released a statement to ESPN on Monday.

“The parties to the incident which occurred on June 18th, 2023 at the Haulover Marina involving Tyreek Hill have resolved their differences,” read the joint statement provided by Evan Feldman, the attorney for the employee of the Kelly Fleet Inc., and Julius Collins, Hill’s attorney.

Hill had been under investigation by Miami-Dade police for assault and battery after it was reported that he got into an argument with the employee, which apparently ended with Hill hitting the man.

The NFL reportedly requested video footage from the incident.

Hill, a 29-year-old All-Pro, will begin his second training camp with the Miami Dolphins this week. He led the Dolphins with 119 receptions for 1,710 yards in 2022.

