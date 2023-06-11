Denver looks to clinch NBA Finals in game 5

Miami Heat (44-38, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (53-29, first in the Western Conference)

Denver; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Nuggets -9; over/under is 208

NBA FINALS: Nuggets lead series 3-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Denver Nuggets look to clinch the NBA Finals over the Miami Heat in game five. The Nuggets won the last matchup 108-95 on June 10 led by 27 points from Aaron Gordon, while Jimmy Butler scored 25 points for the Heat.

The Nuggets have gone 34-7 in home games. Denver is fourth in the Western Conference with 55.0 points per game in the paint led by Nikola Jokic averaging 17.5.

The Heat are 17-24 on the road. Miami has the NBA’s worst offense, averaging only 109.5 points per game.

The Nuggets make 50.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than the Heat have allowed to their opponents (48.2%). The Heat are shooting 46.0% from the field, 1.8% lower than the 47.8% the Nuggets’ opponents have shot this season.

This year, the Nuggets average 11.0 three-pointers conceded per game at home and 11.8 on the road (while allowing 32.5% shooting from deep in home games compared to 36.4% on the road).The Heat concede more 3-pointers per game at home (13.8) than on the road (12.5), and concede a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.6%) than away (35.8%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jokic is shooting 63.2% and averaging 24.5 points for the Nuggets. Jamal Murray is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Denver.

Bam Adebayo is averaging 20.4 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Heat. Caleb Martin is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 9-1, averaging 114.4 points, 44.1 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.3 points per game.

Heat: 4-6, averaging 103.4 points, 39.3 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.0 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: None listed.

Heat: Victor Oladipo: out for season (knee), Tyler Herro: day to day (hand).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .