Nuggets, Heat tied 1-1 heading to game 3

Denver Nuggets (53-29, first in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (44-38, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Heat -2.5; over/under is 214.5

NBA FINALS: Series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Denver Nuggets visit the Miami Heat for game three of the NBA Finals with the series tied 1-1. The Heat defeated the Nuggets 111-108 in the last matchup. Gabe Vincent led the Heat with 23 points, and Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 41 points.

The Heat are 27-14 in home games. Miami has a 14-8 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Nuggets are 19-22 on the road. Denver is fifth in the league scoring 16.2 fast break points per game led by Michael Porter Jr. averaging 3.4.

The 109.5 points per game the Heat score are 3.0 fewer points than the Nuggets give up (112.5). The Nuggets are shooting 50.4% from the field, 2.2% higher than the 48.2% the Heat’s opponents have shot this season.

In the 2022-23 season, the Heat score 3.9 more points per home game on average than on the road (111.4 at home, 107.5 on the road), and are also conceding 0.9 more points per home game compared to road games (110.2 at home, 109.3 on the road). The Nuggets give up fewer 3-pointers per game at home (11.0) than away (11.8), and concede a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.5%) than away (36.4%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Bam Adebayo is scoring 20.4 points per game with 9.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Heat. Jimmy Butler is averaging 23.1 points and 7.2 rebounds while shooting 40.4% over the last 10 games for Miami.

Porter is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 8.2 rebounds for the Nuggets. Jokic is averaging 32.3 points and 12.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 6-4, averaging 106.4 points, 39.8 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.1 points per game.

Nuggets: 7-3, averaging 116.5 points, 43.2 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.4 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Victor Oladipo: out for season (knee), Tyler Herro: out (hand).

Nuggets: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .