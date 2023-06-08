Denver takes 2-1 lead into game 4 against Miami

Denver Nuggets (53-29, first in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (44-38, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Heat -3; over/under is 210.5

NBA FINALS: Nuggets lead series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Denver Nuggets visit the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals with a 2-1 lead in the series. The Nuggets won the last meeting 109-94 on June 8 led by 34 points from Jamal Murray, while Jimmy Butler scored 28 points for the Heat.

The Heat are 27-14 in home games. Miami has the league’s lowest-scoring offense averaging only 109.5 points per game.

The Nuggets have gone 19-22 away from home. Denver is third in the Western Conference with 16.2 fast break points per game led by Michael Porter Jr. averaging 3.4.

The Heat average 109.5 points per game, 3.0 fewer points than the 112.5 the Nuggets allow. The Nuggets hit 11.8 three-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than the Heat allow.

This year, the Heat average 13.8 three-pointers conceded per game at home and 12.5 on the road (while allowing 37.6% shooting from deep in home games compared to 35.8% on the road). The Nuggets score more points per game at home (119.4) than away (112.2), and also concede fewer points at home (109.6) than on the road (115.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Bam Adebayo is shooting 54.0% and averaging 20.4 points for the Heat. Gabe Vincent is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Miami.

Nikola Jokic is averaging 24.5 points, 11.8 rebounds and 9.8 assists for the Nuggets. Murray is averaging 28.1 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 5-5, averaging 106.2 points, 39.1 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.8 points per game.

Nuggets: 8-2, averaging 116.0 points, 43.9 rebounds, 27.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.7 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Victor Oladipo: out for season (knee), Tyler Herro: out (hand).

Nuggets: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .