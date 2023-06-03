Nuggets take 1-0 lead into game 2 against the Heat

Miami Heat (44-38, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (53-29, first in the Western Conference)

Denver; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Nuggets -8.5; over/under is 215.5

NBA FINALS: Nuggets lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Denver Nuggets host the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals with a 1-0 lead in the series. The Nuggets defeated the Heat 104-93 in the last meeting. Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 27 points, and Bam Adebayo led the Heat with 26 points.

The Nuggets have gone 34-7 in home games. Denver scores 115.8 points while outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game.

The Heat are 17-24 on the road. Miami ranks last in the Eastern Conference scoring 11.4 fast break points per game.

The 115.8 points per game the Nuggets average are 6.0 more points than the Heat allow (109.8). The Heat average 109.5 points per game, 3.0 fewer than the 112.5 the Nuggets allow to opponents.

This year, the Nuggets are averaging 12.4 made three-pointers per game at home and 11.3 on the road (while shooting 39.0% from deep in home games compared to 36.7% on the road). This season the Heat are sinking an equal amount of 3-pointers at home and away (12.0 per game). But they have a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.0%) than on the road (32.9%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamal Murray is averaging 20 points and 6.2 assists for the Nuggets. Jokic is averaging 32.1 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

Adebayo is averaging 20.4 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Heat. Jimmy Butler is averaging 22.9 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 8-2, averaging 115.4 points, 43.5 rebounds, 27.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.0 points per game.

Heat: 5-5, averaging 105.6 points, 40.1 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.5 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: None listed.

Heat: Victor Oladipo: out for season (knee), Tyler Herro: out (hand).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .